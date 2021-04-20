MOCA Bangkok 499 Kamphaeng Phet 6 Rd, Chatuchak, Khet Chatuchak, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10900, Thailand

Photo by Karl F. Schöfmann/age fotostock More info Sat, Sun 11am - 6pm Tue - Fri 10am - 5pm

MOCA Bangkok MOCA (the Museum of Contemporary Art) makes a worthy detour from the center of Bangkok. The museum, which opened in 2012, is the brainchild of art-loving telecommunications billionaire Boonchai Bencharongkul, who envisaged it as the Thai equivalent of New York's MOMA, with more than 800 modern Thai artworks and sculptures spread out over five levels. One of the showstoppers is the triptych The Three Kingdoms: Heaven, Middle Earth, and Hell, by Sompop Butraj, Panya Wijinthanasan, and Prateep Kochabua, depicting the three states of Buddhism.