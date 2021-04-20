Where are you going?
MOCA Bangkok

499 Kamphaeng Phet 6 Rd, Chatuchak, Khet Chatuchak, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10900, Thailand
Website
| +66 2 016 5666
Sat, Sun 11am - 6pm
Tue - Fri 10am - 5pm

MOCA (the Museum of Contemporary Art) makes a worthy detour from the center of Bangkok. The museum, which opened in 2012, is the brainchild of art-loving telecommunications billionaire Boonchai Bencharongkul, who envisaged it as the Thai equivalent of New York's MOMA, with more than 800 modern Thai artworks and sculptures spread out over five levels. One of the showstoppers is the triptych The Three Kingdoms: Heaven, Middle Earth, and Hell, by Sompop Butraj, Panya Wijinthanasan, and Prateep Kochabua, depicting the three states of Buddhism.
By Duncan Forgan , AFAR Local Expert

Jenna Scatena
AFAR Contributor
Museum of Contemporary Art, Bangkok

The new five-story Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) houses the vast modern art collection of telecommunications tycoon Boonchai Bencharongkul. Galleries display pieces by more than 100 Thai artists who span six generations.
