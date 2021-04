Chatuchak Weekend Market

This weekend market is the largest in Thailand and is an absolute must for any market fiends. It is estimated that the market covers 35 acres, has over 5,000 stalls, and receives about 200,000 visitors each Saturday and Sunday. It has everything you need, and also a fair amount of items that you would never need but are inclined to buy! There are plentiful food and drink stalls, so don't worry about breakfast until you arrive. To get there take the BTS line all the way to Mo Chit at the end and then follow the crowds. Some recommendations to make the most of your trip: - Head to an information point and get a copy of the free map. (If you are a truly dedicated market shopper buy a copy of Nancy Chandler's map of Bangkok from a book shop beforehand—the JJ Market map is far more comprehensive and understandable.) - Make a note of the entrance number you came in at. - Go fairly early (9–10 a.m.) to avoid the heat of the middle of the day and also the worst of the crowds. - Wear comfortable shoes and carry water with you. - Head to the 'trendy' section of the market, which is filled with lovely boutique clothes and jewelry. - Avoid the pet section if you are an animal lover—the puppies are too cute, and you will end up leaving with at least one!