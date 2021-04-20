Chatuchak Weekend Market

Early Morning Market

In Chatuchak Market you can find almost anything for sale; it's a must-do for any traveler. Even under the vast tarps that shade the market, it can get hot so go early in the morning to beat the sun. Another bonus of going early: I got to see the market setting up, which was an interesting peek into how Thai vendors create such a space. Of course in Thailand the setup includes giving alms to passing monks as well.