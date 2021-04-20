Chatuchak Weekend Market
Thailand's Ultimate Outdoor Shopping ExperienceThe mother of unique Bangkok retail experiences is undoubtedly Chatuchak Weekend Market, Thailand’s largest outdoor bazaar. Known as Jatujak or simply JJ, it has 15,000 stalls spread over 35 acres and sells almost everything under the sun. This is the place to buy a Beatles cushion or shop for a new pet cobra or a hand-carved Buddha icon. With 200,000 people descending on the market every weekend, it's best to come early, and perseverance can uncover a veritable treasure trove of collectibles ranging from beautiful ceramics and handicrafts to exquisite jewelry.
Chatuchak Weekend Market
Chatuchak, more affectionately known as JJ Market, is now the largest market in Thailand. Originally it was a flea market started in the 1950's by a former prime minister who wanted to put a flea market into every town in Thailand. At Chatuchak, over 5,000 stalls vie for business, selling everything from clothing to pets, antiques, plants, amulets, and plenty of food and drink. The market is now frequented by tourists and is no longer dirt cheap, but it is still a great place to people watch and find something you don't have to buy. Make an impromptu stop at a cafe to sip a cappuccino or have a cold beer and watch the world go by. Mark Fischer/Flickr.
Flower Market
After a long day of walking through the well-known sites (the Grand Palace and Wat Pho) in Bangkok, I stopped to smell the roses in the Flower Market.
Early Morning Market
In Chatuchak Market you can find almost anything for sale; it's a must-do for any traveler. Even under the vast tarps that shade the market, it can get hot so go early in the morning to beat the sun. Another bonus of going early: I got to see the market setting up, which was an interesting peek into how Thai vendors create such a space. Of course in Thailand the setup includes giving alms to passing monks as well.
Everything Imaginable at Chatuchak Weekend Market
Would you like a baby bunny, dressed neatly in a floral dress? What about a bowl of fried quail eggs, for a small snack? Artwork, a new leather satchel, shoes of any kind or even a pet squirrel? You can find all of this, and so much more, at Bangkok's Chatuchak Weekend Market. As the name implies, it's only open on Saturdays and Sundays, and is easily accessible by public transportation. When you go, plan to stay for a while-- this market twists and turns, and seems to continue on indefinitely. It has a little bit of everything that you could imagine, and thousands of items that you couldn't dream up if you tried. The food stalls and markets within Chatuchak Market are plentiful and fresh, so come with an appetite. Make this an all-day event, and midday, be sure and grab an hour long Thai massage, which should run you only about $8-10 USD.
Retail Therapy
If you are up to braving the crowds, the heat and humidity, then this place can be pretty rewarding. Best to go as early as you can and make sure to pluck up courage to bargain outrageously. The worst is you would be cursed at in Thai but the best is you walk away happy with your loot and sales savvy ;)
Chatuchak Weekend Market
Great day wandering the market. Super fun to see what you can see- endless aisles of all things old and new. From jelly shoes and clothing, to belts, food and flowers- its all here!
Immerse yourself in Chatuchak or JJ Market
This weekend market is the largest in Thailand and is an absolute must for any market fiends. It is estimated that the market covers 35 acres, has over 5,000 stalls, and receives about 200,000 visitors each Saturday and Sunday. It has everything you need, and also a fair amount of items that you would never need but are inclined to buy! There are plentiful food and drink stalls, so don't worry about breakfast until you arrive. To get there take the BTS line all the way to Mo Chit at the end and then follow the crowds. Some recommendations to make the most of your trip: - Head to an information point and get a copy of the free map. (If you are a truly dedicated market shopper buy a copy of Nancy Chandler's map of Bangkok from a book shop beforehand—the JJ Market map is far more comprehensive and understandable.) - Make a note of the entrance number you came in at. - Go fairly early (9–10 a.m.) to avoid the heat of the middle of the day and also the worst of the crowds. - Wear comfortable shoes and carry water with you. - Head to the 'trendy' section of the market, which is filled with lovely boutique clothes and jewelry. - Avoid the pet section if you are an animal lover—the puppies are too cute, and you will end up leaving with at least one!
Chatuchak
If shopping were a sport, a day at Chatuchak would qualify as running a marathon. Or 10. This Saturday and Sunday market to the north of central Bangkok (though easily reached on the Skytrain) is the largest in Asia. Its 15,000 stalls spread over 27 acres welcome 400,000 shoppers every weekend. Chatuchak (pronounced Ja-tu-jak) sells everything you could imagine from t-shirts to handicrafts. Smart shoppers devise a strategy in advance, sticking as closely as possible to a plan—even if it will inevitably be disrupted as one-of-a-kind finds grab your attention. The numerous food stands around the market provide opportunities to refuel with a bowl of fiery tom yam soup, coconut ice cream served in a coconut shell, or other delicious Thai specialties.