Abu Dhabi Architecture

The Gate building leans more than the Tower of Piza. The Yas Viceroy is a hotel built within a racetrack. And the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque gives its audience an entirely new perception of grandeur. In this young country where architectural dreams still come true, Abu Dhabi's towers, bridges, and structures are meant to awe. And a drive by each will introduce you to a different part of the city.
No matter where you are staying in the UAE, you can't leave without visiting the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi. The mosque, the third-largest in the world, is the final resting place of Sheikh Zayed, the nation's founder. Even on the...
Abu Dhabi - United Arab Emirates
The design of Ferrari World corresponds with my inclination that architecture should be inspirational from all angles. From the air, the structure is distinctly Ferrari red and undeniably represents the sleek brand. From the ground, its curves...
West Corniche Road - Abu Dhabi - United Arab Emirates
Some experienced travelers would never consider a hotel a “sight,” but Emirates Palace is a full-blown spectacle. A world onto itself, this luxurious spot opened in 2006 to the tune of roughly $6 billion with every conceivable...
Etihad Towers,West Corniche, - Abu Dhabi - United Arab Emirates
Etihad Towers offers much more than a beautiful and feminine architectural crown to the Abu Dhabi skyline. The five blue-tinted structures are home to Jumeirah Hotel, an office building, and three residential towers. Shoppers will find many of the...
Abu Dhabi - United Arab Emirates
On an architectural tour of Abu Dhabi, it would be easy to overlook a bridge. However, the distinct character of the Sheikh Zayed Bridge will be difficult to miss and easy to admire—particularly at night when lit up in changing colors. A Zaha...
Al Raha Beach - Abu Dhabi - United Arab Emirates
Looking a bit like an overweight coin flipped on its side and wedged in the ground, the Aldar Headquarters building always catches my attention—even when I see it from across the City as it catches the evening sun. Aldar is a real estate...
Abu Dhabi - United Arab Emirates
These buildings are not edible, but they have taken on the identity of pineapple and honeycomb by their fascinating responsive facades that open and close to the sun. Each time I drive down Al Salam Street, I look forward to seeing how the towers...
Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre - Abu Dhabi - United Arab Emirates
The Capital Gate building's most impressive feature is the 18-degree angle at which it leans out of the ground. The structure was designed with graceful elegance and looks as if it's rising out of Abu Dhabi Island. You can’t miss this tower...
Al Falah St - Abu Dhabi - United Arab Emirates
The new, well-respected Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi hospital is open. I hope to only admire this beautiful building from the outside rather than to be treated inside. The facade of the building is a double-skinned light show to the passerby. The...
Masdar City, Presidential Flight, Khalifa City A - Abu Dhabi - United Arab Emirates
Remember the movie Bio-Dome? Masdar City is a zero-emission community with a research institute, shops, restaurants, and even apartments. Park outside the self-contained complex and take a driverless car to the Knowledge Centre, where you can...
