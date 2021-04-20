Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque
Sheikh Zayed Grand MosqueNo matter where you are staying in the UAE, you can't leave without visiting the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi. The mosque, the third-largest in the world, is the final resting place of Sheikh Zayed, the nation's founder. Even on the hottest summer day, the white marble floors—inlaid with mosaic flowers and vines—remain cool underfoot, and the scale of the space will impress even the most casual observer: The main hall can hold about 7,000 people. Take a tour and learn about the iconography of the intricate tiles and mosaics. Marvel at the huge rug that covers the floor in the main worship space; it's the largest handmade rug in the world. If you happen to be visiting during Ramadan, you could consider joining one of the community iftar dinners, which sometimes serve as many as a thousand people in an evening.
AFAR Local Expert
over 5 years ago
Mosque Artisans
A superlative in itself, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque's extravagant architecture and opulent grandeur brought artisans from all over the world together to design a place of worship that includes the finest of all natural materials. The largest chandelier adorned with Swarovski crystals hangs from the centre of the mosque, stone inlays artfully cover the entire complex, and the largest carpet covers the floor where Muslims can pray. The ornate mosque does not go unnoticed as the most popular place for visitors to see on their excursions through Abu Dhabi. It is one touristy activity that is worth going back for time and again.
AFAR Ambassador
almost 7 years ago
40,000 Worshipers
40,000 worshipers - the suggested maximum occupancy of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque. The mosque which is approximately the size of 5 professional soccer fields is one of the world's largest mosques. The architecture which draws inspiration from Mughal and Moorish design is truly stunning. The mosques four minarets (one pictured here) are at a height of 351ft, roughly 30 stories. It is also worth noting that the main prayer hall contains what is considered to be the world's largest carpet. The carpet which was made in Iran is over 60,000 sq. feet! The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque is situated between three main bridges connecting Abu Dhabi City to the main land and essentially all taxis will know the destination by name. Depending where you are in the city the ride should cost around $10.00 (one way). Visiting times for Non-Muslims can be found on the attached website.
AFAR Ambassador
almost 7 years ago
The Best Thing in Abu Dhabi
I have a particular fondness for religious structures and the amount of work that goes into building one. So the highlight of my trip to Abu Dhabi was a visit to the Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyah Mosque. In addition to the main prayer area inside, the careful repetition of lines and arches around the perimeter is mind boggling. This truly breathtaking structure rivals the Taj Mahal for the most impressive building I've seen in person. Visits inside the mosque are only permitted to non-Muslim visitors at specific times listed on the attached website so make sure you check before hand. Abu Dhabi isn't necessarily set up for walking so you'll most definitely need to hire a taxi (despite what you might think, taxis are very affordable in U.A.E.) to reach the mosque. It seemed that all of the taxi drivers spoke English during my trip so communication shouldn't be an issue. Ask for the mosque by name and depending on which area in Abu Dhabi you're staying the ride should cost around $10-$15 USD.
AFAR Ambassador
almost 7 years ago
Housing the Dome
The highlight of my trip to Abu Dhabi was a visit to the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque. This is the view just inside of the main entrance looking towards the main prayer hall dome. It seemed that all of the taxi drivers spoke English during my trip so communication shouldn't be an issue. Ask for the mosque by name and depending on which area in Abu Dhabi you're staying the ride should cost around $10-$15 USD.
AFAR Ambassador
almost 7 years ago
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque
almost 7 years ago
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque
I’m most impressed by the light and bright Islamic architecture, of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque just outside central Abu Dhabi. It stands in stark contrast to the dark and gloomy Christian Cathedrals I’m accustomed to in the west.
almost 7 years ago
Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Mosque
Now this had to be the most amazing, detailed and luxurious building I’ve seen in my life (so far). It is absolutely jaw dropping. Not only for its size, but the detail handcraftsmanship that appears in every tiny corner. This is the entrance chamber. Marble – all is marble! There are visiting hours for non-muslim westerners but women have to cover up. This is an absolute must do if visiting the Emirates.
almost 7 years ago
Dressed to enter Sheikh Zayed Mosque, Abu Dhabi
One of the most breathtaking sites in the UAE, Sheikh Zayed Mosque, Abu Dhabi. The architecture, 82 domes, 1,000 columns, air conditioned tiles, prayer halls and energy is absolutely beautiful. Only about an hour drive outside of Dubai.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Abu Dhabi Gem
I only had a quick stopover in Abu Dhabi on my way to Nepal, but I made sure to fit in a little bit of time to visit the Shaikh Zayed Mosque. I am so glad I did. It's the largest mosque in the United Arab Emirates with amazing white marble domes, skyscraping minarets, and intricate designs once inside. I went during the summer and a peak heat hour, but I hear visiting around sunset is even more breathtaking. They even offer a 5pm Sunset Tour. It's a must if your visiting Abu Dhabi.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Point: Omega
A shot of the vestibule of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Although taken at the end of October, it was easily 120+ degrees Fahrenheit at noontime with 100 percent humidity due to the proximity to the Arabian Gulf...
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Koranic Corridor
Hallway surrounding the Sheikh Zayed Mosque in Abu Dhabi, UAE. So very beautiful and so very hot...
almost 7 years ago
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque
Everything at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque is lavish - from the towering white marble exterior and gold trimmed columns to the colorful chandeliers and etched walls inside. Although it's a popular tourist destination and may be quite busy, it's a must-see in Abu Dhabi. It's stunning in it's grandeur.
almost 7 years ago
Stunning Mosque in Abu Dhabi
Aside from the pristine sea and Formula 1 race track, the Sheikh Zayed Mosque is well worth a visit when passing through Abu Dhabi. The mere size of it is breathtaking, but the numerous spotless white domes are something to appreciate.
almost 7 years ago
Opulence in Abu Dhabi
With little time to spare before my departure from Abu Dhabi, and one not to miss an opportunity, I made a mad dash to see the Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Mosque, or, Grand Mosque. I was directed to an area for women only, then asked to change into a burka and hijab and advised to remove my shoes, out of respect, before entering. The span and splendor of the stark white mosque was striking, standing impressively against the brilliance of the clear azure sky. It was surely a sight to see.
almost 7 years ago
Tour Of Grand Mosque
Beautiful tour and views of the mosque.
almost 7 years ago
Worshippers coming to Friday prayers on a sunny afternoon
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi is a stunning piece of architecture and the grandest mosque in UAE. Although the grandeur of the emirate is evident in the scope of this mega project, the simplicity and elegance of white marble makes it a soothing place of worship.
over 6 years ago
Visiting the Grand Mosque, Abu Dhabi
The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi is a fine example of modern architecture while maintaining the opulence and stellar craftsmanship of traditional design elements. If you're visiting Dubai, then it's worth taking the hour long drive to Abu Dhabi to visit the aptly named Grand Mosque. Design sensibilities and materials have been brought from various countries such as Iran, Morocco, France, Germany, India and Turkey among others. On the outside, reflective pools surround the mosque. Gold, semi precious stones, ceramic and marble have been used in the interior of the mosque. Try to make it in time for the Sunset tour at 5 pm (free of charge). Women must wear the traditional abaya, available at the entrance to enter the mosque.
about 5 years ago
Heritage Sites
The greatest attractions of Abu Dhabi offer something for every visitor. Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque wows with its white-and-gold architecture and boasts the world’s largest handmade carpet and the largest crystal chandelier. Another one-of-a-kind local landmark is the Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital, which will make you appreciate how much these protected birds—once used for hunting food—are still part of daily Emirati life. A short drive from Abu Dhabi, Al Ain—the “oasis” city—is bestowed with UNESCO-inscribed heritage sites, picturesque forts, and authentic souqs, where you can see traditional weaving, embroidery, and other treasured skills in action.
almost 5 years ago
One of the world’s largest mosques, this religious centre can welcome up to an astonishing 41,000 worshippers at any time.
The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, the largest in the United Arab Emirates and eighth largest in the world, rises majestically from Abu Dhabi.
over 4 years ago
Most beautiful place in abu dahbi
This mosque is gorgeous, take your time to see everything, every little detail inside the mosque, downstairs are Bathrooms to wash your feet.
AFAR Ambassador
almost 7 years ago
Pillars of Faith
almost 7 years ago
Experiencing Traditions in the UAE
For me...this is the most beautiful mosque I have ever seen throughout my travels. Take a drive into Abu Dhabi for the day, only about an hour drive and have a life changing experience into a new culture/religion. There is a dress code, but you can rent the gown, Dishdasha. Don't worry about sweating. The floors are airconditioned!