Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

The Best Thing in Abu Dhabi

I have a particular fondness for religious structures and the amount of work that goes into building one. So the highlight of my trip to Abu Dhabi was a visit to the Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyah Mosque. In addition to the main prayer area inside, the careful repetition of lines and arches around the perimeter is mind boggling. This truly breathtaking structure rivals the Taj Mahal for the most impressive building I've seen in person. Visits inside the mosque are only permitted to non-Muslim visitors at specific times listed on the attached website so make sure you check before hand. Abu Dhabi isn't necessarily set up for walking so you'll most definitely need to hire a taxi (despite what you might think, taxis are very affordable in U.A.E.) to reach the mosque. It seemed that all of the taxi drivers spoke English during my trip so communication shouldn't be an issue. Ask for the mosque by name and depending on which area in Abu Dhabi you're staying the ride should cost around $10-$15 USD.