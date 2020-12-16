A Perfect Day in Downtown Mendoza
Collected by Nora Walsh , AFAR Contributor
A stroll through Plaza España, a taste of local wine, and a café seat under leafy cottonwoods.
Av. Sarmiento 784, M5500 Mendoza, Argentina
Cachitas knows how to mix a killer cocktail. It's got retro style with an international crowd. The space is intimate and well-designed with sidewalk seating. Try the Passionfruit Mojito and the Espresso Martini. Av. Sarmiento 784; +54 261...
M5500EPA, Av. Arístides Villanueva 527-561, M5500 Mendoza, Argentina
Por Aca is a popular local hangout on Aristides that's all about rock and roll. It fills up around 1:30 AM, when partrons are allowed to start smoking cigarettes. You can dance among the throngs of partiers until 6:00 AM. Tuesdays and Wednesdays,...
Gral. Espejo 300, M5502 AVJ, Mendoza, Argentina
Mendoza has suffered devastating earthquakes that have reduced the city to rubble. The earthquake of 1861 destroyed most of the city. Instead of repairing all the damage, the city decided to build a new city center southwest of the original...
Av. Sarmiento, Capital, Mendoza, Argentina
La Peatonal is a four block pedestrian street that starts at Plaza Indpendencia and transforms into Calle Sarmiento. Restaurants, cafes and bars all have outdoor seating tucked under the shade of Mendoza’s leafy trees. Clothing boutiques,...
Av. San Martín 2020, M5500 Mendoza, Argentina
La Alameda is a seven-block historic pedestrian walk shaded by leafy cottonwood trees. It's a melting pot of culture showcasing Mendoza’s vibrant history. An extension of Mendoza’s main thoroughfare, Calle San Martin, La Alameda has been an...
Mendoza, Mendoza Province, Argentina
If you only visit one plaza while you are in Mendoza, this is the gem to see. It’s constructed like a typical Spanish plaza with a central fountain with a monument of San Juan representing Argentina’s patriotic Spanish roots. Its beautiful ceramic...
Av. de Accesso E 1360, M5519 Mendoza, Argentina
Bodega Los Toneles is a meticulously restored winery located in downtown Mendoza, just three minutes from the city center. The restoration was so faithful to its original 1920s architecture that it has been declared a Cultural Heritage site of...
Rivadavia 779 Oficina 1 entre Perú y, Belgrano, M5500 Mendoza, Argentina
Bike Cool Tours, which is a play on "Bike Cul-ture," was started by three young Argentines who are passionate about the arts. They offer a handful of curated bike tours that provide travelers an alternative way to see the city. Their self-guided...
RP94, M5663AHA Los Sauces, Mendoza, Argentina
The Vines of Mendoza Tasting Room is owned by a private real estate group of the same name. It is not to be confused with The Vines Wine Bar & Vinoteca located in the Park Hyatt Mendoza hotel, which too is owned by The Vines of Mendoza. A...
9 de Julio 500, M5500 Mendoza, Argentina
Mendoza offers free guided visits to the Terraza Jardin Mirador, which is City Hall’s rooftop terrace with panoramic views of the city. You can visit anytime during business hours for a unique vantage point of the city and Andes skyline. The city...
General Manuel Belgrano 1188, M5501 Godoy Cruz, Mendoza, Argentina
1884, arguably the most famous restaurant in Mendoza, is owned by celebrated chef Francis Mallmann. Tucked into the Romanesque Bodega Escorihuela in Godoy Cruz, 1884 is an elegant endeavor for those with a hearty appetite. A master griller with...
Av San Martín S/n, Mendoza, Argentina
Bonafide is a classic Argentine café whose roots reach back to 1917 in Buenos Aires. The name stands for “good faith” to reflect his family’s history in the coffee business and a symbol of trust for his clients. They also sell “Bocaditos” (sweet...
