Coffee Break at Bonafide

Bonafide is a classic Argentine café whose roots reach back to 1917 in Buenos Aires . The name stands for “good faith” to reflect his family’s history in the coffee business and a symbol of trust for his clients. They also sell “Bocaditos” (sweet bites) and “Nugaton” (wafers filled with nougat cream), which have become classic Argentine chocolate snacks. Peatonal Sarmiento 102 - Mendoza . Tel: +54 261 423-7915