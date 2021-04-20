The Vines of Mendoza Tasting Room
RP94, M5663AHA Los Sauces, Mendoza, Argentina
| +54 261 461-3800
Photo courtesy of Michael H Evans and The Vines of Mendoza
Sampling Local Boutique WinesThe Vines of Mendoza Tasting Room is owned by a private real estate group of the same name. It is not to be confused with The Vines Wine Bar & Vinoteca located in the Park Hyatt Mendoza hotel, which too is owned by The Vines of Mendoza.
A pioneer in Mendoza's hospitality scene, The Vines of Mendoza was one of the first places in the province to offer its guests guided wine flights in a communal tasting room. Bilingual wine experts well-versed in Mendoza’s varietals are friendly and informative. It’s a great place to sample hard to come by wines from local boutique wineries. With over 1,300 wineries in the Mendoza region, the Vines of Mendoza Tasting Room can take you on an intoxicating wine tour without ever having to leave your seat. But good luck getting out of it by the time you are done! Espejo 567; +54 261 438-1031.