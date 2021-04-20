Det Kongelige Slott
Slottsplassen 1, 0010 Oslo, Norway
| +47 22 04 87 00
Photo courtesy of James Clear/Flickr Creative Commons
Changing of the Guards at the Royal PalaceHis Majesty the King’s Guard have been in charge of the Royal Family’s safety since 1856. Since 1888, they’ve been on duty at all the King’s residences 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
Some of the duties include ceremonial routines like the changing of the guards and the parade. The main changing of the guards takes place every day at 1.30pm.
During the summer, they often include concerts or drill exercises with this ceremony.
The parade takes place in the summer. Led by a Norwegian military band, the guards start marching from Akershus Fortress (another highlight on Afar.com) at 1.30pm and end their parade in front of the Royal Palace, where they change guards.
The Royal Palace is worth a visit in itself, but if you don’t have time for that, make sure you at least catch the changing of His Majesty the King’s Guard!