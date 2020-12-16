15 fashion designer hotels around the world
Collected by Afar Magazine
Luxurious stays in rooms designed by Missoni, Bulgari, Lacroix, Versace, De La Renta, and more.
Punta Cana 23000, Dominican Republic
Designed by Oscar de la Renta, who was also a guiding force in the original vision for Puntacana Resort, Tortuga Bay Hotel has 13 freestanding villas comprising 30 suites, each with Frette linens, a kitchenette, and a balcony or terrace with views...
Jl. Goa Lempeh, Banjar Dinas Kangin, Uluwatu, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia
Set on cliffs above the Indian Ocean, this posh resort is made up of 59 spacious villas that blend local stone and wood with Bulgari-made fabrics. It’s a luxurious combination of contemporary Italian design and Balinese traditional architecture. ...
49 Brook St, Mayfair, London W1K 4HW, UK
It says a lot about the values of Claridge’s that the hotel once refused Katharine Hepburn entry because she was wearing trousers (strictly not allowed for women at that time). Instead, one of the world’s greatest actresses was asked,...
Loma de Marion, Cartagena, Cartagena Province, Bolivar, Colombia
The seven-room Tcherassi Hotel and Spa is an ode to modernism set in a renovated 250-year-old mansion. Colombian-born fashion designer Silvia Tcherassi named each room after a fancy fabric (the trilevel penthouse is called the Gazar). After a...
Stratton St, Mayfair, London W1J 8LT, UK
The magenta walls, bed, and space-age lamps in the Schiaparelli suite are a fitting tribute to Elsa Schiaparelli, the Italian designer who brought fuchsia to fashion. Such details contrast beautifully with the bed’s black leather headboard and the...
Burj Khalifa - Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Giorgio Armani chose the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, as the site of his first namesake hotel, which is swathed in the Milanese designer’s sober minimalism and signature bronze, brown, gray, and taupe color scheme. Guest rooms...
Two E 55th St, New York, NY 10022, USA
For a New York experience that’s equally extravagant and convenient, visitors should consider a stay at this five-star hotel, located just blocks away from Midtown Manhattan sites like Central Park, the Museum of Modern Art, and Carnegie...
Av. Rei Humberto II de Italia 7, 2750-800 Cascais, Portugal
At this renovated cliffside manor in Cascais, Portugal, the fashion designer Arkadius decorated a two-room suite with the black and deep reds of his 2003-2004 Urban Orchid collection. In the bedroom, a glistening gold-and-black-sequin sofa sits...
Damrak 50, 1012 LL Amsterdam, Netherlands
Imagined by students and grads from the Amsterdam Fashion Institute, the Exchange set out to "dress" each room like a fashion model. Avant-garde fabrics drape from ceilings, and everything from buttons and magazine clippings to a Marie Antoinette–...
Symphony Style Mall Arabian Gulf Road Salmiya, Salmiya 22012, Kuwait
“Buongiorno, Signor Farley,” said Umberto, the head waiter at Hotel Missoni’s Cucina restaurant. By the beginning of the third day of my stay, the staff knew my name. And what I drank with breakfast. An espresso doppio was delivered to my table a...
8 Rue de Bellechasse, 75007 Paris, France
A fairy-tale-like property near the Musée d’Orsay is one of three Paris hotels designed by Christian Lacroix. Dragonflies, astrological sym- bols, and fantastical creatures flew from Lacroix’s imagination onto the walls. From $364. 33/(0)...
171 Knightsbridge, London SW7 1DW, UK
From the moment the smiling doorman ushered us into the sleek, burnished lobby of the Bulgari, my sister and I felt like a couple of celebrities taking a discreet trip to the capital city. The type of luxury you get here is of a very distinct...
94 Seaworld Dr, Main Beach QLD 4217, Australia
Luxury and opulence define Donatella Versace’s fashion sense. This Roman-style palace with Brazilian marble, Italian mosaics, and gold columns, is no departure from her aesthetic. Details from the custom bath products to...
Weinmeisterstraße 1, 10178 Berlin, Germany
Run by the famous Spanish shoe brand, Casa Camper is a stylish boutique hotel neatly situated in the middle of Mitte’s hip fashion and culture district. Designed by Jordi Tió and Fernando Amat—the founder ofBarcelona’s iconic design store Vinçon—...
