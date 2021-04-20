Tortuga Bay Hotel

Exploring the 26 miles of the Punta Cana Hotel and Resort Grounds

The 170-room Punta Cana Hotel is in the center of Punta Cana Resort & Club, a gated, 26-square-mile property that includes Oscar de la Renta-designed Tortuga Bay, Villa Estate rental homes, and residential communities. The property also features La Cana golf course, and two newer courses plus the Six Senses spa, a full-service marina, and a huge, private beach, as well as its own Ecological Preserve. The resort even funds its own Ecological preservation programs, Center for Sustainability and Biodiversity, among other Ecological programs. Nightlife is virtually nonexistent — guests come for quiet luxury. AND you get VIP express security passage. Talk about feeling like a rock star. It turns out this hotel group was one of the major founders of Punta Cana. We had so much fun exploring the huge grounds of the property. It wasn’t just one hotel-oh no! It was in a HUGE development, with luxury homes, tennis clubs, gyms, golf courses, a marina, tons of restaurants, other hotels and villas to cater to everyone. It even had it’s OWN ecological reserve and farm! You could rent these gas powered golf carts to explore the whole place. The grounds are AMAZING! I felt so at peace and free. I took my daughter and my mom. We droves the neighborhoods of the luxury villas ohhing and ahhing. We traversed the golf course trails, and the back beach dirt roads laughing and laughing.When I found this place, I felt that feeling of “Eureka” I HAVE FOUND IT!