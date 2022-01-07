Gail Harrington

AFAR Local Expert

Gail Harrington is a New York–based writer and editor whose work has appeared in Afar, Departures, National Geographic Traveler, and the New York Times. Her assignments have led her to construct and navigate a log raft in Sweden, transect the Fijian rain forest with machete in hand, and build dry stonewalls in Scotland. For the past eight years, she’s been a full-time vagabond with long stays in Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Guatemala, Mexico, and Peru, plus small fishing villages in Ecuador and Ireland.

MORE RECENT ARTICLES
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Eden Roc at Cap Cana
January 7, 2022 03:13 PM
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Gail Harrington
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El Morro Eco Adventure Hotel
April 20, 2021 04:59 PM
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Gail Harrington
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Peninsula House
April 20, 2021 04:59 PM
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Dominican Treehouse Village
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Gail Harrington
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Casa Colonial Beach & Spa
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Gail Harrington
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Casa Bonita Tropical Lodge
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Centro León
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Gail Harrington
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Cuevas de las Maravillas National Park
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Playa La Ensenada
April 20, 2021 04:59 PM
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Playa El Morro
April 20, 2021 04:59 PM
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Gail Harrington
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Playa Rincon
April 20, 2021 04:59 PM
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Gail Harrington
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Playa Bahia de las Águilas
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Gail Harrington
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Westin Puntacana Resort & Club
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Gail Harrington
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Tortuga Bay Hotel
April 20, 2021 04:59 PM
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Gail Harrington
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Brassa Grill & Bar
April 20, 2021 04:59 PM
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Gail Harrington
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La Yola Restaurant
April 20, 2021 04:59 PM
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Gail Harrington
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Playa Macao
April 20, 2021 04:59 PM
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Casas del XVI
April 20, 2021 04:59 PM
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Gail Harrington
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Hodelpa Nicolás de Ovando
April 20, 2021 04:59 PM
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Gail Harrington
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Playa Juan Dolio
April 20, 2021 04:59 PM
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Gail Harrington