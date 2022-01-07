Gail Harrington is a New York–based writer and editor whose work has appeared in Afar, Departures, National Geographic Traveler, and the New York Times. Her assignments have led her to construct and navigate a log raft in Sweden, transect the Fijian rain forest with machete in hand, and build dry stonewalls in Scotland. For the past eight years, she’s been a full-time vagabond with long stays in Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Guatemala, Mexico, and Peru, plus small fishing villages in Ecuador and Ireland.