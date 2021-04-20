Tcherassi Hotel and Spa
Loma de Marion, Cartagena, Cartagena Province, Bolivar, Colombia
Photo courtesy of Tcherassi Hotel
Tcherassi Hotel and Spa, Cartagena, ColombiaThe seven-room Tcherassi Hotel and Spa is an ode to modernism set in a renovated 250-year-old mansion. Colombian-born fashion designer Silvia Tcherassi named each room after a fancy fabric (the trilevel penthouse is called the Gazar). After a chocolate-particle scrub at the spa, head to the rooftop Aquabar for a champagne-and-cognac Silvia Royale cocktail beneath the stars. —Milena Damjanov
From $432. Calle del Sargento Mayor N 6-21, 57/5-664-4445, tcherassihotels.com. This appeared in the March/April 2011 issue.
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago
