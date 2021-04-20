Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Tcherassi Hotel and Spa

Loma de Marion, Cartagena, Cartagena Province, Bolivar, Colombia
Website
Tcherassi Hotel and Spa, Cartagena, Colombia Cartagena Colombia
Tcherassi Hotel & Spa, Cartagena Cartagena Colombia
Tcherassi Hotel and Spa, Cartagena, Colombia Cartagena Colombia
Tcherassi Hotel & Spa, Cartagena Cartagena Colombia
Check Availability >

Tcherassi Hotel and Spa, Cartagena, Colombia

The seven-room Tcherassi Hotel and Spa is an ode to modernism set in a renovated 250-year-old mansion. Colombian-born fashion designer Silvia Tcherassi named each room after a fancy fabric (the trilevel penthouse is called the Gazar). After a chocolate-particle scrub at the spa, head to the rooftop Aquabar for a champagne-and-cognac Silvia Royale cocktail beneath the stars. —Milena Damjanov

From $432. Calle del Sargento Mayor N 6-21, 57/5-664-4445, tcherassihotels.com. This appeared in the March/April 2011 issue. 
By Afar Magazine

More Recommendations

David Farley
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago

Tcherassi Hotel & Spa, Cartagena

Colombian-born fashion designer Silvia Tcherassi’s first hotel is set in an 18th-century colonial mansion. There are just seven rooms, but each is unique and includes bedspreads and pillows with Tcherassi’s touch of texture and whimsiness. From $400. 57/5-664-4445.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30