Tcherassi Hotel and Spa, Cartagena, Colombia

The seven-room Tcherassi Hotel and Spa is an ode to modernism set in a renovated 250-year-old mansion. Colombian-born fashion designer Silvia Tcherassi named each room after a fancy fabric (the trilevel penthouse is called the Gazar). After a chocolate-particle scrub at the spa, head to the rooftop Aquabar for a champagne-and-cognac Silvia Royale cocktail beneath the stars. —Milena DamjanovFrom $432. Calle del Sargento Mayor N 6-21, 57/5-664-4445, tcherassihotels.com . This appeared in the March/April 2011 issue.