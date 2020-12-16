Where are you going?
12 Ways to Experience the Golden Gate Bridge

Collected by Kristin Zibell , AFAR Local Expert
As a local and visitor, there are many ways to see, cycle, walk the international orange behemoth in San Francisco's bay area. And each viewpoint and journey reveal a new way to see the city and surrounding areas.
Marin Headlands State Park

I discovered this Marin Headlands view of the Golden Gate Bridge on one of my very first trips to San Francisco. In my three-plus years living in the Bay Area, I still haven’t found a view to top it. My favorite time to visit is just after sunset,...
Fort Point

Long Ave & Marine Dr, San Francisco, CA 94129, USA
The Golden Gate Bridge is probably the most photographed site in California, but this vantage point never gets old. Explore the hollowed out fort, learn some history, and marvel at the view from the top floor.
Golden Gate Bridge

Golden Gate Bridge, California, USA

There is perhaps no landmark of San Francisco, and perhaps even the entire state of California, more iconic than the Golden Gate Bridge. This much-photographed bridge spans the Golden Gate, the strait separating San Francisco (to the south) and...

Marin Headlands (San Francisco)

Marin Headlands, California, USA
If you've never been to the Marin Headlands, you MUST go! The views are stellar, but make sure you get there early (well, early enough to get there before all the tourists!) Ht up the headlands for a nice hike and view and then drive to Bar Bocci...
Sausalito, CA

Sausalito, CA 94965, USA
this one in Sausalito, next to the dry cleaners.
Red & White Fleet

43 1/2, San Francisco, CA 94133, USA
On the weekend before the bridge's 75th anniversary celebration, I joined the Red and Whilte fleets Bridge to Bridge tour. The 2 hour boat ride spans the city from the iconic Golden Gate to the utilitarian Bay Bridge. In between sweeping views of...
Brewery Tours

2015 Greenwich St, San Francisco, CA 94123, USA
Vantigo tours is a brand new touring company that offers a more unique and personalized to those hop on hop off tours and the very dull Big Bus tours. Erik, owner of Vantigo, your designated driver and tour guide offers city tours, oyster lunches...
