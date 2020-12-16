12 Must-Do Experiences in Munich
Collected by Laurel Robbins , AFAR Local Expert
This list of 12 must-do experiences in Munich helps you make the most of your time here in the Bavarian capital. Without a doubt the #1 thing to do in Munich is to visit Marienplatz. From there, continue on to medieval courtyards and historical buildings. Then visit the sprawling English Garden to see Munich’s most unique attraction—surfers on a standing wave on the Eisbach River!
Marienplatz 1, 80331 München, Germany
Olympiapark, Spiridon-Louis-Ring 7, 80992 München, Germany
Take a quick, ear-popping elevator ride to the observation deck of the Olympiaturm (190 meters or 623 feet), in the center of Olympic Park, and see across the whole city—as far as the Alps, in clear weather. The last elevator goes up at 11:30pm,...
Werner-Heisenberg-Allee 25, 80939 München, Germany
One of the best experiences in Munich is hitting the Allianz Arena to catch a top-class soccer game. The city has two teams—Bayern Munich, who play in the top division, and 1860 Munich who play in the second division. The hardcore fans love to...
Bavariafilmpl. 7, 82031 Grünwald, Germany
Bavaria Film Studios is to Bavaria what Universal Studios is to California. The 90-minute guided "Filmstadt Complete" tour starts off with movie magic by way of a 4D motion simulation cinema. Your guide then leads you into studios where movies and...
Prinzregentenstraße, 80538 München, Germany
It takes some German engineering to surf in land-locked Bavaria. But endless rides are possible on the Eisbach wave, a man-made, standing curl in the middle of a narrow artificial stream that runs through the English Garden. It has drawn both...
Platzl 3, 80331 München, Germany
Hidden away just to the left of Starbucks is a corridor that leads you to a medieval courtyard. Numerous artists, craftsmen, and civil servants have lived here since medieval times, and the residences are still in use today. So much of life in...
Theatinerstraße 22, 80333 München, Germany
Theatine Church (Theatinerkirche in German) towers over Odeonsplatz. The inside is mostly white marble, a contrast to the bright yellow facade. It's much more formal inside than many other churches in Munich and is the burial place for many...
Much of Munich was bombed in WWII, but here and there you can see glimpses of what it looked like before the war. One such example is the remains of the historic gate sandwiched in between two more modern buildings (pictured above) on...
Rindermarkt 10, 80331 München, Germany
Lüftlmalerei is a Tyrolean native art form of facade painting that can be found throughout parts of Bavaria. The photo shown above near Viktualien Market is a good example of the elaborate style from the Baroque era. The images are grouped in a...
The Palace of Justice ("Justizpalast" in German) is one of the most beautiful buildings in all of Munich. It was constructed from 1890-1897 by the architect Friedrich von Thiersch in neo-baroque style. The highlight of the building is the 67m...
The Feldherrenhallewas was modelled after the "Loggia dei Lanzi " in Florence. It was commissioned by King Ludwig I of Bavaria and constructed between 1841 to 1844. It was built as a monument to celebrate the Bavarian army and its victorious...
