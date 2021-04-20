Olympiapark München GmbH Olympiaturm Olympiapark, Spiridon-Louis-Ring 7, 80992 München, Germany

See Munich from on High at the Olympic Tower

Take a quick, ear-popping elevator ride to the observation deck of the Olympiaturm (190 meters or 623 feet), in the center of Olympic Park, and see across the whole city—as far as the Alps, in clear weather.



The last elevator goes up at 11:30pm, making it a good way to see the city lights. And if standing on the observation deck isn't your thing, make a reservation in the revolving restaurant and watch the city views roll by.



