12 Must-Do Experiences in Las Vegas
There are hundreds of things to see, attractions to enjoy, and places to eat in Las Vegas, but there are some must-do experiences that every traveler must have when they visit. This Las Vegas bucket list includes entertainment, restaurants, spas, and shops that can only be experienced in a uniquely Las Vegas way. For those who are visiting Las Vegas for the first time, and for those who are returning again, add these must-do experiences to your list.
2900 S Valley View Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89102, USA
CATCH Week1: On a road trip from Texas to California, I stopped in Arizona for a sleep. While driving though the lonely and isolated desert roads, headed towards Nevada, I spotted these cactus that reminded me of the Caribbean coral species the...
3570 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA
Visiting the Strip? Save time for its spas. One of my favorites: Qua, at Caesars Palace. The Roman baths make you feel like you've left Las Vegas behind, and the snow room is worth a (quick -- it's cold!) stop. Then the treatments are out of this...
900 E Karen Ave h102, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA
For 20 years now, the Spring Mountain corridor north of the Las Vegas Strip has been a hotbed of hot pots—and every other Asian dish under the desert sun. When celebs such as Anthony Bourdain and Penn Jillette raved about the real-deal...
1407, 3327 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA
Bauman Rare Books is well known among antiquarian booksellers, and marks a striking contrast to most of the shops and boutiques you'll find in Las Vegas. Having worked in the rare book business in the past, I can't resist a beautifully tooled...
9480 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89123, USA
The fresh and local food movement has hit Vegas in recent years, and the fresh52 farmers and artisan market is a great way to discover the best that Vegas has to offer. Also, the Sunday markets often feature live entertainment, chef's...
3950 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89119, USA
Happy hours (and reverse happy hours after about 10:00 p.m.) are one of Vegas’s best kept secrets. Belly up to the bar of gourmet restaurants like Aria’s American Fish for excellent deals on drinks and bites such as lobster rolls and mac ‘n’...
29450 Valley of Fire Hwy, Overton, NV 89040, USA
Valley of Fire is the oldest state park in Nevada, and a great place to see 3,000-year-old Indian petroglyphs and explore the red sandstone formations created during the age of the dinosaurs. Bring your camera to photograph the landscape while...
7800 N Tenaya Way, Las Vegas, NV 89131, USA
Las Vegas may be seated in the heart of the Desert Southwest, but there are still a few places to pluck apples from trees and choose the biggest pumpkins from right off the vine. Gilcrease Orchard is one of those places. The orchard is only open...
3500 Las Vegas Blvd. South #N7, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA
Las Vegas doesn't have a professional sports team, but where it lacks in pro sports, it makes up for it in quirky athletic teams and plentiful sporting events. The city has minor league baseball and hockey teams as well as university athletic...
For their morning cup of joe, many locals living and working on the west side of the city head to Sambalatte, a locally owned coffee shop with an extensive caffeine-fueled menu and a laid back vibe. It's common to find local runners and cyclists...
7065 Speedway Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89115, USA
There are a number of attractions in Las Vegas that allow visitors to get behind the seat of a fancy car, but only at the Las Vegas Speedway can people actually push the limits on how fast they can go. At Exotics Racing, choose the car of your...
