12 Must-Do Experiences in Genoa
Collected by Collier Lumpkin , AFAR Local Expert
Fascinating museums, a bite of classic chocolate, and steep hikes that reward with amazing vistas...
Save Place
Viale Mojon, 1 R, 16122 Genova GE, Italy
A few times a year, Pietro Romanengo Fu Stefano (in the confectionary business in Genoa since 1780!) opens up its "factory" doors to small tours. If you happen to be in town during one of these days, you must go. After a brief explanation of the...
Save Place
Piazza di Sarzano, 35/R, 16128 Genova GE, Italy
Through the end of June, the Museo di Sant'Agostino hosts a fascinating exhibit on the Machines of Leonardo DaVinci - including his bicycle, the air screw, and a massive interpretation of one of his earliest gliders. Housing in a converted...
Save Place
Via Garibaldi, 16124 Genova GE, Italy
This lovely boutique, placed on the ground floor of one of the historic Palazzo di Strada Nuova, sells traditional artisan Genovese food products alongside gorgeous handmade pottery, textiles, and papers. Enjoy the knitted scarves, grab a jar of...
Save Place
Vico di Campopisano, 15R, 16128 Genova GE, Italy
An oasis from the bustle of the highly trafficked alleys of ancient Genoa, Campopisano rests near the ocean's edge of town. Towering 15th-century homes (originally built as outposts to watch for potential invaders approaching by sea) shade a small...
Save Place
Campetto, 8, 16123 Genova GE, Italy
Cocktails are not a huge part of the Italian culture, especially not those involving tequila. But at Bar Les Rouges, the three brothers who own the bar mix up one amazing margarita (They even come to your table asking you to sample which salt you...
Save Place
Boccadasse, Genoa, Metropolitan City of Genoa, Italy
If you have a gorgeously sunny afternoon, walk the Corso Italia to the small fishing village of Boccadasse, still considered to be part of Genoa. About an hour's walk from central town, this seaside stroll will take you past black stone beaches,...
Save Place
Piazza di Pellicceria, 1, 16123 Genova GE, Italy
Tucked deep in the heart of the ancient city, this is an easy Palazzo to miss—but don't miss it. My favorite of the Genovese museums, five floors of this massive palace are dedicated to the history and splendor of Genoa—the first three being the...
Save Place
Via S. Siro, 4, 16124 Genova GE, Italy
If you visit the National Gallery in Palazzo Spinola (the home of Ansaldo Pallavicino), you can see three small sketches that were given as 'mock-ups' to Sr Pallavicino by the artist who would eventually go on to paint these frescoes in this...
Save Place
Belvedere Luigi Montaldo, 16124 Genova GE, Italy
Pack a few slices of focaccia (and a half bottle of prosecco) and head up to Castelletto at sunset for a beautiful view of the lights coming on over the harbor. If you want to walk it (I warn you, it is steep!), take the staircase at the end of...
Save Place
Calata Cattaneo, 15, 16128 Genova GE, Italy
There are but few 'grocery stores' that live up to the title 'eatery'. Eataly, the Italian food market concept (headed up by Oscar Farinetti and Slow Food founder Carlo Petrini), certainly deserves all accolades poured upon it. With outposts...
Save Place
16038 Santa Margherita Ligure, Metropolitan City of Genoa, Italy
Plan a trip to Santa Margherita Ligure, to enjoy the day walking the gorgeous 'passagiata' along the ocean, eating lunch in a small trattoria directly on the water, and then meandering down to the dock across from the fish market at quarter to...
Save Place
16032 San Rocco GE, Italy
Grabbing the trail at the very end of the public parking lot on the east side of the little town of Camogli, begin the very steep 900-stair ascent up to the Church of San Rocco. After a break to enjoy the gorgeous view, head back down the other...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25