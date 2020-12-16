10 Dreamy Bohemian Beach Hotels
Collected by Afar Magazine
These hotels beckon carefree, stylish travelers with their seaside settings, laidback vibe, and quirky, personalized touches. Little details, such as poems scrawled on the walls and nightly bonfire gatherings, make them one-of-a-kind.
Camino Escénico a Playa la Ropa S/N, Playa La Ropa, Playa la Ropa, 40880 Zihuatanejo, Gro., Mexico
When we decided to spend a long weekend in "Zihua" we wanted a hotel with great views, conveniently located near a beach, and within walking distance of town. Casa Que Canta delivered these in addition to a tasty good restaurant with helpful,...
Mikonos 846 00, Greece
From the outside, San Giorgio looks like one of Greece’s ubiquitous whitewashed homes. Inside, traditional Greek textiles and locally made furniture adorn the 33 unfussy rooms. Most feature rough-hewn wooden dressers, large circular jute...
Povoa de Penafirme, 2560-046 A dos Cunhados, Portugal
Goncalo Alves and his wife, Marta Fonseca, spent eight years turning an abandoned chicken farm on Portugal’s wild Costa de Prata into their dream retreat. “We wanted a big house to share with people,” says Alves. Their hotel, located a 45-minute...
Calabash Bay P A, Treasure Beach, St Elizabeth 00000, Jamaica
Green might be a buzzword for some, but it’s the rootstock of Jake’s, the 49-room Bohemian hideaway on Jamaica’s Treasure Beach. Sprung from the fertile imagination of owner-artist Sally Henzell and established as a restaurant in 1991, Jake’s has...
Playa Maderas Maderas, Nicaragua
We had an unforgettable experience staying at Buena Vista Surf Club, while visiting San Juan del Sur. The eco-lodge is set into a hill overlooking the jungle and Playa Maderas with a giant sundeck where guests could enjoy the view. It was a great...
19 Rue Riad Sultan, Tangier, Morocco
There are many things to love about staying at La Tangerina, but the panoramic views from the roof terrace are at the top of my list. In this photo, the Strait of Gibraltar is visible under a cloudy sky. Standing at this viewpoint, if you turn a...
Jl. Raya Petitenget, Gang Cendrawasih No. 68, Kerobokan, Badung, Kerobokan Kelod, Kuta Utara, Kerobokan Kelod, Kec. Kuta Utara, Bali, 80361, Indonesia
Although it’s located right near a popular stretch of Seminyak beach, this inexpensive, 16-room Puri Madawi hotel, set 300-meters back into the jungle, feels hidden and secluded. The resort is filled with authentic Balinese touches such as woven...
Calle Benito Juárez SN, Centro, 23033 Todos Santos, B.C.S., Mexico
“Dude” is a word that's used a lot around Rancho Pescadero, a small hotel in the surfing town of Todos Santos, located in the Mexican state of Baja California. The rooms here, however, don't reflect the dude aesthetic, which is to say...
