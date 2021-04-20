La Casa Que Canta Hotel Camino Escénico a Playa la Ropa S/N, Playa La Ropa, Playa la Ropa, 40880 Zihuatanejo, Gro., Mexico

A Hotel That Feels Like A Home When we decided to spend a long weekend in "Zihua" we wanted a hotel with great views, conveniently located near a beach, and within walking distance of town. Casa Que Canta delivered these in addition to a tasty good restaurant with helpful, knowledgeable, and friendly service.



The hotel sits on a hill overlooking the bay and is a 1 min walk to Playa Ropa where you can hang on the beach.



We stayed in #11 and the photo captures part of our view. The rooms are spacious and comfortable. The floral arrangements that are left every eve are thoughtful. Overall, this hotel combines comfort and personal touches that make the experience feel like luxury and t-shirt/flip-flops go hand in hand.



Definitely worth staying here when you come to Zihuatanejo.



