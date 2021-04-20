Where are you going?
La Casa Que Canta Hotel

Camino Escénico a Playa la Ropa S/N, Playa La Ropa, Playa la Ropa, 40880 Zihuatanejo, Gro., Mexico
Website
| +52 800 710 9345
A Hotel That Feels Like A Home Zihuatanejo Mexico
Dinner For Two with a View Zihuatanejo Mexico
A Hotel That Feels Like A Home

When we decided to spend a long weekend in "Zihua" we wanted a hotel with great views, conveniently located near a beach, and within walking distance of town. Casa Que Canta delivered these in addition to a tasty good restaurant with helpful, knowledgeable, and friendly service.

The hotel sits on a hill overlooking the bay and is a 1 min walk to Playa Ropa where you can hang on the beach.

We stayed in #11 and the photo captures part of our view. The rooms are spacious and comfortable. The floral arrangements that are left every eve are thoughtful. Overall, this hotel combines comfort and personal touches that make the experience feel like luxury and t-shirt/flip-flops go hand in hand.

Definitely worth staying here when you come to Zihuatanejo.

By Joseph Diaz , AFAR Founder

Joseph Diaz
AFAR Founder
almost 7 years ago

Dinner For Two with a View

If you happen to find yourself in Zihuatanejo on a Saturday eve definitely have dinner at La Casa Que Canta. The food is delicious, the staff is friendly and attentive, and the views...Well you decide. They serve on the outside patio, which takes the experience to a new level.

It's a hard place to top. And the selection of refreshments will make for a fun evening. Nacho makes a killer margarita and I enjoyed drinking the 7 Misterios mescal. It came with a fresh slice of orange, some salt, and dried grasshoppers. Def worth a try.

