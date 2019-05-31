These Are the Most Endangered Historic Places in the United States

These days, there’s a list for practically everything, and many of them are inspiring: The Best Places to Travel in 2019. The Top New Hotels in the World. The Best Restaurants in Florence.

Yet one of the most recent lists, released by the National Trust for Historic Preservation, is sobering—a reminder of the culturally and geographically significant places that are most at risk, from North Dakota to Puerto Rico.

One of the most well-known places on the list is Washington, D.C’s National Mall Tidal Basin, home to the Jefferson Memorial and every spring, those Instagram-worthy cherry trees. The area is at risk of increased flooding because of rising sea levels, and the National Trust for Historic Preservation estimates that roughly $500 million is needed to maintain the popular site in the National Park System. Already, high tide each day means that water flows onto the surrounding sidewalks, eroding the site’s structure and threatening the roots of the cherry trees. Because of this, the National Trust for Historic Preservation has launched a three-year campaign to help save the Tidal Basin.

Courtesy of Historic Landmarks Commission The Excelsior Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, opened in 1944.

Another iconic stretch also made the list: Nashville’s Music Row, which has more than 200 music-related businesses around 16th and 17th avenues south and has been considered integral to the city’s music and recording industries for more than 60 years. But the area is under threat from development and has seen 50 buildings demolished since 2013. Without protections in place, advocates say, the area could look completely different in 50 years.