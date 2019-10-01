This Nashville Hotel Lets You Be a Rock Star During Your Visit

Photo by Nils Schlebusch
By Katherine LaGrave
Oct 1, 2019
The Hutton Hotel is steps from Music Row.
As part of a partnership with Fender, Nashville’s Hutton Hotel offers free in-room instruments.
Thanks to Nashville’s Hutton Hotel, you can now learn to play like a rock star: As part of a collaboration with instrument manufacturer Fender, the hotel’s Fender Play In-Room experience lets guests jam on guitars, basses, and ukuleles as a free amenity.
Here’s how it works: Guests who book the program will get to choose a Fender instrument from some of the brand’s most popular series, including the Player Series, Vintera Series, California Series, and California Coast Series. The chosen instrument will then be delivered to the guest’s room, along with an amplifier and headphones.
Never picked up an instrument before in your life? No sweat. Each delivery also comes with an iPad preloaded with Fender Play, the company’s learning app, with lessons of all levels developed by musicians from USC, UCLA, the Musicians Institute, and the Berklee College of Music.
To book the Fender Play In-Room experience, Hutton Hotel guests have a few options: They can do so when making their initial reservation, ask the front desk once they’ve arrived, or really lean in and commit to the Fender Play & Stay package, which includes a three-month Fender Play trial as well as daily breakfast for two at the hotel’s on-site Mane & Rye Dinerant.
In case you’re thinking that a hotel full of people practicing different songs on different instruments at different volumes sounds like a nightmare, worry not—the 250-room, four-star hotel in Nashville’s West End is pretty well soundproofed. Just steps from the city’s famed Music Row, the Hutton also has Analog, a 5,000-square-foot music venue and cocktail lounge that has played host to guests like Maren Morris and Colbie Caillat. Now go practice for your Grammy.
