Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

12 Must-Do Experiences in Nashville

Collected by Jennifer Justus , AFAR Local Expert
The beautiful outdoor spaces. The traditional foods with modern twists. The nightlife. And the shopping, sports, arts, and culture, including our growing diversity.
Save Place

Robert’s Western World

416 Broadway B, Nashville, TN 37203, USA
Storied honky-tonk joints—and tourists—crowd lower Broadway, but even locals are drawn to the classic country feel of Robert’s Western World. Two-step around the tiny dance floor to covers of songs by such favorites as Hank...
More Details >
Save Place

Arnold’s Country Kitchen

605 8th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203, USA
This American classic is the go-to meat-and-three restaurant in Nashville—that iconic staple of Southern cooking that consists of, well, a meat and three sides. All walks of life frequent this institution (the Dixie Chicks have been known to...
More Details >
Save Place

Prince's Hot Chicken Shack

123 Ewing Dr #3, Nashville, TN 37207, USA
According to legend, Nashville-style hot chicken began in the 1930s when Thornton Prince's girlfriend dumped cayenne on his fried chicken to get revenge for his cheating ways. But he loved it instead, and eventually opened up a hot chicken shop of...
More Details >
Save Place

Third Man Records

623 7th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203, USA
Third Man Records, the Nashville outpost of musician Jack White's record label and store, is hard to define. It's both a retail outlet for vinyl and offices for his label, sure, but it also includes a "novelty lounge" with coin-operated video...
More Details >
Save Place

Ryman Auditorium

116 5th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37219, USA
After the Grand Ole Opry left the Ryman Auditorium, country legend Roy Acuff said the redbrick building with its Gothic arches and stained glass windows might as well be torn down. The Ryman had been home to performances and...
More Details >
Save Place

Sulav International Market

4651 Nolensville Pike, Nashville, TN 37211, USA
Nashville has the largest Kurdish population in the country, which speaks to its growing diversity. And with that diversity comes great food shopping from places like Sulav International Market—with a Kurdish bakery for fresh flatbread, Halal...
More Details >
Save Place

Frist Art Museum

Nashville, TN, USA
Since opening in 2001, the Frist Art Museum has hosted an inspiring—and continuous—slate of exhibitions from both nearby and around the world in its Art Deco digs. Visit on a Thursday or Friday night to catch “Music at the...
More Details >
Save Place

Centennial Park

2500 West End Ave, Nashville, TN 37203, USA
This sprawl of green—132 acres’ worth—is an oasis for urbanites. The park’s centerpiece, the Nashville Parthenon, is a full-scale replica of the Grecian structure and a physical testimony to Nashville’s...
More Details >
Save Place

LP Field

1 Titans Way, Nashville, TN 37213, USA
Nashville loves its sports teams, from the Titans pro football team, which plays at LP Field on the banks of the Cumberland River downtown, to the NHL Predators, who play in Bridgestone Arena in the heart of downtown.
More Details >
Save Place

City House

1222 4th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37208, USA
Locals love the Sunday Supper at City House, when chef-owner Tandy Wilson serves his highly creative Italian-influenced menu, but you really can’t go wrong any night here. Wilson, a 2016 James Beard Award winner, is a Nashville native...
More Details >
Save Place

Gruhn Guitars Inc

2120 8th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37204, USA
This famed guitar shop opened in 1970 and recently relocated from downtown to this space on 8th Ave. It’s where you’ll find an enormous range of equipment from starter guitars to a 1940 Stromberg Master 400 owned by Freddie Green in the Count...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
  2. 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
  3. 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
  4. 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
  5. 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25

More From AFAR

AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without