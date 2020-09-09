Home>Travel inspiration>Tips + News>Trending News

New Nashville Mural Highlights Dolly Parton’s Black Lives Matter Quote

By Kristin M. Hall, Associated Press

Sep 9, 2020

share this article
flipboard
Artist Kim Radford said Dolly fans from around the world have contacted her about the mural, which contains a quote from Parton about her support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Photo by AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

Artist Kim Radford said Dolly fans from around the world have contacted her about the mural, which contains a quote from Parton about her support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

The country music icon shared her support of the Black Lives Matter movement earlier this summer, saying, “Of course Black lives matter. Do we think our little white (expletive) are the only ones that matter?”

Article continues below advertisement

share this article
flipboard

Tourists are flocking to Nashville to see a new mural of Dolly Parton that celebrates her position on Black Lives Matter.

Mural artist Kim Radford had already decided to paint the mural of the country music icon on the side of a local music club called the 5 Spot, which was made famous for being one of the many filming locations for the TV show Nashville.

But as she was finishing the mural, Radford saw an article from Billboard in which Parton said she supported the Black Lives Matter movement, saying, “Of course Black lives matter. Do we think our little white (expletive) are the only ones that matter?”

So Radford quickly added the quote to the top of the mural, replacing part of the curse word with butterflies and soon enough, pictures started spreading on social media. The mural features cascading waves of Parton’s signature high-volume blond hair surrounded by butterflies and wildflowers.

“I looked at her quote in particular and it was so sassy and a sensitive comment about something that’s got a lot of friction in the air right now,” said Radford. “And she just treated it just like Dolly does: lovingly. And it was just perfect.”

The mural features cascading waves of Parton’s signature high-volume blond hair surrounded by butterflies and wildflowers.

Article continues below advertisement

“I wanted it to be a real display of an icon, fun, bright, artistic way,” said Radford. “It’s a representation of an icon that Americans and really people across the globe are really proud to know and love her music.”

Now less than a week old, the mural has become a hot spot for tourists visiting Music City to get a selfie. Radford herself got stopped by Dolly fans in front of the mural to pose for pictures.

“I’ve had fans reach out from as far as Dubai,” said Radford. “A lot of women. And I have to say, 95 percent super positive.”

>> Next: A Dolly Parton–Inspired Rooftop Bar Just Opened in Nashville

popular stories

  1. Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever

    Tips + News

  2. Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?

    Tips + News

  3. Download and Buckle Up—These Are the Best Podcasts for Your Next Road Trip

    Road Trips

Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips

Please enter a valid email address.

Read our privacy policy

more from afar

12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo

12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo

Camping

11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe

11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe

Trending News

The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World

The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World

Camping

The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale

The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale

Gear