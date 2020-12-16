Where to Shop around The Westin Lake Las Vegas Resort & Spa
Lake Las Vegas’ “oasis” moniker refers both to its calm, quiet atmosphere away from the Strip—and its man-made lake in the middle of the desert. More laid-back than originally planned, the lovely community offers hotels, lake activities, and a quaint Mediterranean-style Village.
240 S Water St, Henderson, NV 89015, USA
Every Thursday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., local and California farmers gather at the Country Fresh Farmers Market. You can pick up fruits and veggies, and other edibles like honey, nuts, jams, and salsas. If you forget something, you can catch up...
30 Strada Di Villaggio, Henderson, NV 89011, USA
This lakeside plaza of cobblestone streets is the perfect place for boutique shopping and gourmet dining experiences in Henderson. Shops here cater to guests looking for unique and one-of-a-kind luxury goods. Make sure you checkout Artnova's...
25 Via Bel Canto, Henderson, NV 89011, USA
One-woman show, "JZ," curates a luxury home furnishings store at the Village with pieces from all over the world, from Asian statement pieces to Italian Carrara marble. Highlights include custom-order furniture, Persian carpets, and stunning...
10271 S Eastern Ave, Henderson, NV 89052, USA
The Henderson Patty’s Closet, a franchise of the popular Vegas-born boutique, is filled with colorful dresses, tops, shoes, pants, and purses. Founder Patty Barba is a local celebrity around town, known for her fun style and loyal relationships....
20 Via Bel Canto # 100, Henderson, NV 89011, USA
Chocoholics rejoice! The Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has all the sweets you can handle. Sample their fine chocolates, fudge, caramels, and confections—they even have candied apples. This is a great place to buy souvenirs, as long as you don't...
15 Via Brianza, Henderson, NV 89011, USA
This place is all about individuality, with unique hand-crafted products made from high-quality ingredients. Pop in to order bath salts or body scrubs, or handmade soy candles—or go all out for a loved one (or yourself) and order a custom-made...
2240 Village Walk Dr, Henderson, NV 89052, USA
The outdoor shopping center, packed with stores, restaurants and bars, is a great place to spend an afternoon. Hit up local favorites: the affordable Colorz clothing store that carries brands like Twisted Heart, Da’ Nang and J & Company; Flea Bag’...
707 Fremont St, Las Vegas, NV 89101, USA
Looking for Las Vegas locals? Stop by Downtown Container Park, where boutiques sell their wares out of recycled shipping containers and locals sip wine while their kids run around the playground (also made from a recycled container). This hub in...
