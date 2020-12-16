The Perfect Long Weekend in Las Vegas
Collected by AFAR Traveler , AFAR Local Expert
Though you can never do everything, you can still experience a lot if you only have three days in Las Vegas. With a long weekend, you can catch a show, stay out late, eat a nice meal, visit a locals' haunt, hit the classics, and get out of town for a day trip. Las Vegas has a lot to offer for those willing to cram three days full of only-in-Las Vegas moments.
770 Las Vegas Blvd N, Las Vegas, NV 89101, USA
Reservations required—and no wonder. The tours at the Neon Museum sell out months in advance. A walk through the museum's famous "Boneyard" (where neon goes to die) is fascinating, from motel row to the first integrated casino (one that shut...
3708 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA
Due to its prime location and sophisticated design, one thing you're guaranteed to get when you stay at The Cosmopolitan is a stellar view. Every room has a balcony — a wonderful vantage point for viewing the city's lights. Though the views are...
2900 S Valley View Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89102, USA
CATCH Week1: On a road trip from Texas to California, I stopped in Arizona for a sleep. While driving though the lonely and isolated desert roads, headed towards Nevada, I spotted these cactus that reminded me of the Caribbean coral species the...
3355 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA
We had the fabulous opportunity to spend a week at the Venetian and here are my findings. I loved it the minute I got out of the taxi. It has an opulent front entrance, with a massive ceiling adorned with frescoes. Inside you are greeted with more...
Fremont St, Las Vegas, NV, USA
Yeah Baby! The Strip might get all the attention, but if you want the real Vegas the only place to go is Fremont St. With its enclosed light show of a ceiling, freak show of people watching, and rock 'n' roll show of live entertainers you could be...
300 Stewart Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89101, USA
Though the city isn't normally considered a go-to hot spot for history buffs, Las Vegas' past is steeped in organized crime; without it, the city would be a very different place than it is today. Throughout the years, money has been exchanged...
4455 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89169, USA
Even spa skeptics can't refuse Vegas's five-star saunas, Roman baths, beautiful treatment rooms, and world renowned therapies. Hard Rock hotel’s Reliquary Spa has a mixed-sex hammam, so twosomes can steam together before heading into their joint...
You can drop your dollar bills on the poker table, or you can take them to the Pinball Hall of Fame, where Las Vegas visitors of all ages can enjoy playing classic arcade games (namely pinball machines). Encompassing 10,000 square feet, the...
Rocky Gap Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89161, USA
I have the pleasure of hiking in the beautiful Redrock Canyon area north of Las Vegas at least twice a year, but I have always been limited to the summer months for these treks. However, last winter, I had the chance to see the Mojave in winter....
