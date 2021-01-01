Las Vegas After Dark
Collected by Becca Blond , AFAR Local Expert
When the neon lights come up in Sin City, everyone comes out to play. A 24-hour destination, there is no shortage of after dark adventures to be had in Las Vegas. Here we present some of our favorite bars, lounges, clubs, and shows in one of the world's favorite party cities.
3708 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA
Due to its prime location and sophisticated design, one thing you're guaranteed to get when you stay at The Cosmopolitan is a stellar view. Every room has a balcony — a wonderful vantage point for viewing the city's lights. Though the views are...
The Shoppes at Mandalay Place, 3950 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA
As far as bars go, Minus 5 is without question the coolest place in Las Vegas. The place sits in a giant freezer, and everything inside is made of ice—the walls, the chandeliers, the seats, the bar itself, even the very glasses in which you...
Level 1, The Chelsea Tower, 3708 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA
Vesper Bar at The Cosmopolitan is our favorite spot for a serious Old Fashioned—or Elderfashioned, the house’s riff, which gets a dose of St. Germain.
3708 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA
Forget any notions you have about boring vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry milkshakes. At Holsteins in The Cosmopolitan, milkshakes are given an innovative twist, and many of them have a spirited, high-proof kick. At its roots, this is a...
506 Fremont St, Las Vegas, NV 89101, USA
Park on Fremont is a everything that a gastropub and beer garden should be, with a very cool, hipster bar (featuring taxidermy—a must these days), as well as ample space to stretch out underneath cafe lights in the back. It's like a little piece...
3950 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89119, USA
Happy hours (and reverse happy hours after about 10:00 p.m.) are one of Vegas’s best kept secrets. Belly up to the bar of gourmet restaurants like Aria’s American Fish for excellent deals on drinks and bites such as lobster rolls and mac ‘n’...
2900 S Valley View Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89102, USA
CATCH Week1: On a road trip from Texas to California, I stopped in Arizona for a sleep. While driving though the lonely and isolated desert roads, headed towards Nevada, I spotted these cactus that reminded me of the Caribbean coral species the...
2000 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89104, USA
For the thrill of your life, head to the top of the Stratosphere on the north end of the Strip. My favorite is the Big Shot -- I can't count how many times I've been. Take the elevator to the very tippy top, where you'll find yourself outside,...
3799 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA
In the spirit of going big or going home, Hakkasan Las Vegas is a nightclub that basically outdoes all other when it comes to size and entertainment. To begin with, there is a two-story restaurant, which has a contemporary design and offers the...
3950 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA
Cirque du Soleil's newest show in Las Vegas, Michael Jackson ONE, is part tribute, part acrobatic performance, part dance show and all around outstanding. The show features a number of Michael Jackson's best known songs, and together they tell the...
2000 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89104, USA
You can see all of Las Vegas from the city’s highest watering hole, 800 feet above the Strip. The scene is hectic, but a Jet Fuel cocktail will take the edge off. (702) 380-7777. Read Bob Guccione Jr.'s Spin the Globe story on Las Vegas. This...
3600 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA
Bellagio's newest restaurant, LAGO by celebrity chef Julian Serrano, overlooks the resort's popular fountains. It's a view to be remembered, especially when paired with one or many of the small plates on the menu. A lot of thought has been put...
