A Local's Guide to Vegas Off-Strip
Collected by Abby Tegnelia , AFAR Local Expert
Yes, there's more than Las Vegas than the Strip! From adventure activities around Boulder City (call they for shuttle service info from the Strip) to the exploding downtown and less expensive off-Strip casinos (that also offer shuttle pickup from the Strip), seeing Sin City away from Las Vegas Blvd is easier than ever.
361 Symphony Park Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89106, USA
The Smith Center's 2012 grand opening Downtown was a huge deal for Las Vegas locals. Finally, touring musicals like Wicked and Book of Mormon had a had home in the Entertainment Capitol of the World. Both the Philharmonic and the Nevada Ballet...
1 S Main St, Las Vegas, NV 89101, USA
Oscar's Steakhouse boasts one of the best views in Las Vegas -- at 1 S Main Street at the Plaza Hotel, it overlooks bustling Fremont Street downtown. Named after our famous mob attorney-turned mayor Oscar Goodman (after he was term limited-out,...
301 Fremont St, Las Vegas, NV 89101, USA
The D's Italian steakhouse, Andiamo, is the number one place to go for an old-school vibe that offers five-star food -- and doesn't require going off the beaten path. Located on Fremont Street in the heart of downtown (with easy parking), Andiamo...
2300 Paseo Verde Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89052, USA
Beef connoisseurs swear that the steaks at Hank’s are the best in town—including every famous steakhouse on the Strip. But it’s the gorgeous front bar with an excellent pianist singing covers that draws the most animated crowd. There’s a reason...
2300 Paseo Verde Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89052, USA
Melt-in-your-mouth seafood hits at this Italian eatery inside the bustling Green Valley Ranch kick off with a traditional lightly fried mixed seafood appetizer with lemon. The poached Mediterranean sea bass in white wine sauce is a stand-out—as is...
2300 Paseo Verde Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89052, USA
Green Valley Ranch has a stunning oasis of a spa with its own parking lot so drop-ins can skip the casino. Its cozy fitness studio features enormous windows to allow in loads of natural light—the perfect setting for yoga and Pilates classes, and...
12801 US-95, Boulder City, NV 89005, USA
Hunter S. Thompson fans can relive the daredevil writer’s off-roading experience at VORE in Boulder City. Using some of the same vehicles driven in the famous Mint 400 race, VORE lets you gear up, hop in through a window (these beasts of a car don...
1644 Boulder City Parkway, Boulder City, NV 89005, USA
Fun for all ages: Flightlinez takes children over 75 lbs and thrill-seeking adults on an aerial tour over the famous desert on the way to the Hoover Dam. Depending on the wind, guests of the Boulder City facility can reach up to 60 miles per hour,...
Rocky Gap Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89161, USA
I have the pleasure of hiking in the beautiful Redrock Canyon area north of Las Vegas at least twice a year, but I have always been limited to the summer months for these treks. However, last winter, I had the chance to see the Mojave in winter....
14200 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89054, USA
Nothing beats the rush of the racetrack -- but the thrill is over so soon! So if you've driven at the track and are looking for something less stomach-dropping, but more long-lasting, World Class Driving, located right off the Strip, is for you....
770 Las Vegas Blvd N, Las Vegas, NV 89101, USA
Reservations required—and no wonder. The tours at the Neon Museum sell out months in advance. A walk through the museum's famous "Boneyard" (where neon goes to die) is fascinating, from motel row to the first integrated casino (one that shut...
