Lake Las Vegas for Families
Collected by Calliope Gianpoulos , AFAR Local Expert
Lake Las Vegas’ “oasis” moniker refers both to its calm, quiet atmosphere away from the Strip—and its man-made lake in the middle of the desert. More laid-back than originally planned, the lovely community offers hotels, lake activities, and a quaint Mediterranean-style village.
1500 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89012, USA
The Purple Penguin Snowcone Shack is a permanently parked truck in the Speedee Mart parking lot. Look for the friendly, life-sized purple penguin painted on the side waving "Hi." With 40-plus flavors, from Watermelon to Pickle Juice, this is the...
101 Montelago Blvd, Henderson, NV 89011, USA
Paddle to the Core has introduced Lake Las Vegas (via Westin's beach) to the Hollywood hit workout, standup paddle boarding (SUP). Owner Kathy Holesapple tirelessly creates new ways to get new (sign up for a beginner lesson) and avid...
2240 Village Walk Dr, Henderson, NV 89052, USA
The outdoor shopping center, packed with stores, restaurants and bars, is a great place to spend an afternoon. Hit up local favorites: the affordable Colorz clothing store that carries brands like Twisted Heart, Da’ Nang and J & Company; Flea Bag’...
8975 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89123, USA
Listed with calorie counts for no surprises, Greens and Proteins’ smoothies have taken Green Valley by storm. The favorite add-on to lunch is the refreshing watermelon strawberry cocktail, but healthy goodies also include a Loaded Antioxidant...
10 Via Bel Canto, Henderson, NV 89011, USA
An authentic family-owned Italian ristorante, Luna Rossa offers a thick menu of antipasti, pizzas, entrées, and homemade pastas. Favorite items include asiago cheese-filled gnocchetti, salad with grilled salmon and green beans, and linguine with...
7050 Wetlands Park Ln, Las Vegas, NV 89122, USA
No swimming in this wash—it’s the treated urban waste on its way to Lake Mead. But a brand-new $15 million visitor center offers an interesting education on how the system has greatly improved in recent years in order to allow the Wetlands and its...
25 Via Bel Canto, Henderson, NV 89011, USA
One-woman show, "JZ," curates a luxury home furnishings store at the Village with pieces from all over the world, from Asian statement pieces to Italian Carrara marble. Highlights include custom-order furniture, Persian carpets, and stunning...
11041 S Eastern Ave, Henderson, NV 89052, USA
A casual sushi mainstay, I Love Sushi has been a date go-to for as long as anyone can remember. Great for business lunches, too, thanks to long private booths that can hold a group or allow plenty of space to lay out paperwork, I Love Sushi can...
2265 Village Walk Dr, Henderson, NV 89052, USA
A hot spot on sunny afternoons, Rachel’s Kitchen serves up fresh salads and wraps to shoppers of the popular outdoor mall, The District at Green Valley Ranch. Finish off with a smoothie or juice, which include a spinach-and-carrot concoction...
15 Via Bel Canto, Henderson, NV 89011, USA
Many business people left Lake Las Vegas during the recession, which was especially hard for this area, but tireless chef/owner Bernard Tordjman rolled up his sleeves and worked even harder. Known as one of the most passionate community leaders,...
