Burlesque, Broadway shows, and Cirque du Soleil: Pick your flavor—any flavor—when it comes to the best stage shows in Las Vegas. More visitors than ever are buying tickets to see one of the many shows in Las Vegas, which seem to get more extravagant year after year. If you're not sure which Las Vegas show is right for you, choose a showgirl classic like Jubilee! or a Cirque du Soleil standard such as Mystere.