JetBlue to Launch London Flights This Summer With New Mint Service

JetBlue’s long-awaited transatlantic flights are almost here. After initially announcing its first-ever flights to Europe in April 2019, the airline plans to launch service to London from both New York and Boston on a to-be-determined date sometime this summer.

While the airline has discussed expanding its service to Europe since mid-2016, JetBlue didn’t make the official announcement for its transatlantic plans until April 2019. JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes said that they were waiting for a longer-range single-aisle plane to avoid buying more expensive two-aisle “widebody” planes that typically make transatlantic flights.

The Airbus A321LR models, which have been flying since 2018, have the longest range of any single-aisle plane and can fly on routes up to 4,600 miles. These new jetliners will look similar to the planes JetBlue flies on its transcontinental routes, but they will come with a newly reimagined Mint experience, JetBlue’s version of business class.

A brand-new Mint experience

On Tuesday, February 2, JetBlue unveiled its first complete redesign of its Mint class since it originally launched in 2014. Each of the 24 private suites will come with a sliding door for privacy, a seat cushion by Tuft & Needle, a tilting 17-inch seatback screen, and wireless charging capabilities.