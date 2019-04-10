JetBlue to Launch London Flights This Summer With New Mint Service

Courtesy of JetBlue
Apr 10, 2019
The new transatlantic JetBlue flights will feature completely redesigned Mint Suites.
The airline is finally making the leap across the pond from New York and Boston later in 2021.
JetBlue’s long-awaited transatlantic flights are almost here. After initially announcing its first-ever flights to Europe in April 2019, the airline plans to launch service to London from both New York and Boston on a to-be-determined date sometime this summer.
While the airline has discussed expanding its service to Europe since mid-2016, JetBlue didn’t make the official announcement for its transatlantic plans until April 2019. JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes said that they were waiting for a longer-range single-aisle plane to avoid buying more expensive two-aisle “widebody” planes that typically make transatlantic flights.
The Airbus A321LR models, which have been flying since 2018, have the longest range of any single-aisle plane and can fly on routes up to 4,600 miles. These new jetliners will look similar to the planes JetBlue flies on its transcontinental routes, but they will come with a newly reimagined Mint experience, JetBlue’s version of business class.
On Tuesday, February 2, JetBlue unveiled its first complete redesign of its Mint class since it originally launched in 2014. Each of the 24 private suites will come with a sliding door for privacy, a seat cushion by Tuft & Needle, a tilting 17-inch seatback screen, and wireless charging capabilities.
Additionally, each of these new planes will also include two Mint Studios in the first row, which will feature a 22-inch tilting seatback screen, an extra side table for getting work done, and a guest seat that can accommodate an additional Mint customer while at cruising altitude. When fully reclined, these will feature the largest lie-flat bed of any U.S. carrier.
A 16-seat layout of the new Mint class will also debut on limited flights between New York and Los Angeles as well in 2021.
There are no official dates for the debut flights just yet, but the airline is aiming for the new launch sometime this summer. The flights from New York will leave from JFK, but JetBlue has yet to announce whether the London flights will land at and depart from Heathrow or Gatwick airport.
Three other major U.S. airlines, including Delta, United, and American Airlines, also cover these same routes. But with new competition from JetBlue, it’s likely fares could be lowered dramatically on these routes in the future.
The Associated Press contributed reporting to this article. This article originally was published on April 10, 2019; it was updated on February 3, 2021, with new information.
