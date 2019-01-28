7 Art Exhibitions That Ask What It Means to Be an American

The times, they are a-changin’. As the United States struggles with an ever-deepening class divide and maddening political uncertainty, U.S. cultural institutions are increasingly choosing to make a statement, exploring topics of gender, diversity, global migration, and more. Here are some of the eye-opening art shows across the United States to see this year.

Courtesy of Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts/ Barbara Katus The works of Bengali American Rina Banerjee will be on display at the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts through March, then in San Jose May 18−October 6.

“Jordan Casteel: Returning the Gaze”

In her first major museum exhibition, Denver-born painter Jordan Casteel showcases “everyday” people in a set of 30 portraits. Many of her subjects include residents of Harlem, New York (where she currently resides), offering the audience an opportunity to notice and engage with individuals who often go unseen. Denver Art Museum, through May 26.

“Huma Bhabha: They Live”

War. Colonialism. Displacement. Memories of home. Pakistani American sculptor Huma Bhabha explores what she calls “eternal concerns” in the largest survey of her work to date. Using sundry materials (bronze, clay, Styrofoam, paper), she narrates histories of diverse cultures through her larger-than-life, often grotesque human figures. Institute of Contemporary Art , March 23−May 27.

“Rina Banerjee: Make Me a Summary of the World”

The first North American solo exhibit by Bengali American Rina Banerjee explores fragmentation of identity, tradition, and belonging in immigrant communities. Created with globally sourced materials such as African tribal jewelry, her multilayered installations reveal the tension between the pull of one’s native land and the push of a new, foreign home. Through March at the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts, then at the San Jose Museum of Art from May 18−October 6.

“The Future Is Female”