Inside the First Chase Sapphire Airport Lounge in the United States

There have been rumblings of Chase Sapphire Lounges for several years now, and finally the time has come for the U.S. debut of the Chase-branded endeavor. On May 16, the Chase Sapphire Lounge by the Club will open at Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) with 11,640 square feet of design-forward relaxation space. The Boston lounge comes on the heels of the first Chase Sapphire Lounge by the Club opening in Hong Kong in October 2022, followed by the first Chase Sapphire Terrace in Austin in March 2023. Here, an inside look at the new Chase-branded lounge in Boston, how to access it, and tips in the likely case it’s overflowing with travelers.

Where is the lounge located inside BOS?

Chase Sapphire Lounge by the Club at Boston Logan is in the airport’s recently unveiled Terminal B to C Connector, between gates B40 and B39. This new connector allows passengers to walk between the two terminals without having to go through security twice. Since this upgrade is so new, many online maps of BOS still show B and C impassable without leaving security. However, this is not the case.

Terminals C and E were already connected via a postsecurity concourse, meaning that passengers can now move freely between Terminals B, C, and E. (Note: There is no Terminal D.) While this is great news for those wanting access to the airport’s full array of amenities—lounges included—it presents a potential for lounge overcrowding. In fact, besides Delta and WestJet, which use Terminal A, all other airlines leave from Terminals B, C, or E.

The taproom serves local craft beer from Downeast, Wormtown, and Castle Island breweries. Courtesy of Chase

What’s it like inside?

The lounge measures a generous 11,640 square feet and has plenty of nooks for preflight relaxation and layover refueling. A central bar anchors the midcentury modern–inspired space, flanked by a main seating area and a smaller dining area with high tops and a taproom. Deeper inside, there are two wellness rooms with antigravity massage chairs, a private nursing room, and two dual-head shower rooms. Prolific windows illuminate the space and provide views of Boston Logan airfield and Boston Harbor.

The lounge’s design details and food and beverage offerings honor its Boston location. Original works by local artist Silvia López Chavez adorn the walls, and chef Douglass Williams, whose restaurant Mida is an evergreen favorite in South End, is in charge of the cuisine. The coffee in the lounge is from Massachusetts-based Atomic Coffee Roasters, while local craft beer from Downeast, Wormtown, and Castle Island is served in the lounge’s signature taproom.

Take a break during a long layover in one of the lounge’s antigravity massage chairs. Courtesy of Chase

How to access the lounge

The new Chase Sapphire Lounge by the Club at BOS is part of the Priority Pass network. Chase Sapphire Reserve® provides cardholders with Priority Pass Select membership, meaning with certainty that Reserve cardholders have access. However, Priority Pass Select membership and access to the network’s 1,300-plus lounges is a benefit of numerous other high-fee cards, too, including Capital One Venture X Rewards Card ($395 annual fee), Hilton Honors Aspire Card ($450 annual fee), Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant® American Express® Card ($650 annual fee, see rates and fees), and the Platinum Card® from American Express ($695 annual fee, see rates and fees).

Typically, Priority Pass members can enter lounges on their flight date, regardless of airline or class flown and bring two guests, free of charge. At the new Boston lounge, this still holds true for Priority Pass holders with a Chase Sapphire Reserve. However, Priority Pass members through other credit cards or outright paid membership will be able to enter a Sapphire Lounge by the Club location only once per calendar year at no cost (with no guests). Any subsequent visit (or guest) will be charged an entry fee.

Like other Priority Pass lounges, a credit card alone is not enough for entry; a Priority Pass needs to be shown. Note that Chase Sapphire Preferred cardholders do not have access to the lounge.

There are already seven other Chase-branded lounges slated to open at other U.S. airports. Courtesy of Chase

More choices at Boston Logan

Thankfully, the new Chase Sapphire Lounge by the Club at BOS is among many Priority Pass lounge choices across the airport. So, if it’s too busy, you have options. At the start of Terminal E, and near the end of the Terminal C to E connector is the spacious Air France Lounge, which has a decent selection of hot and cold food items and a full bar. In Terminal C, across from Gate C19 is the Lounge, a basic space that’s hardly worth your time unless you really need that preflight cocktail.

For those holding a Priority Pass through Chase Sapphire Reserve, options continue. Unlike a Priority Pass membership through Amex and Capital One, the one through the Reserve card grants cardholders access to nonlounge airport alternatives—designated cafés, bars and restaurants—where Priority Pass members receive a food and beverage credit of $28 to $32 per guest (up to two people). There are almost 30 of these so-called lounge alternatives, 3 of which are in Boston Logan. Opposite Gate B24 or opposite E7, get up to $56 off the bill at either outpost of New American restaurant Stephanies. Near Gate C25, get up to $56 off the bill at Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse, which carries many of the same hearty cuts as the Back Bay original plus a selection of pizzas, salads, and even breakfast items.

The future of Chase Sapphire Lounges by the Club

Beyond Boston, future Chase-branded lounges are planned for several U.S. airports. While design details are scarce and exact dates unknown, consensus in the points blogosphere is that Phoenix Sky Harbor (PHX) is next and opening later this year. Also on deck are lounges in Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW), Las Vegas (LAS), New York (LGA), and San Diego (SAN), as well as two other undisclosed locations.

