If You Only Have a Day in Aspen During the Winter
Collected by Holly Upper , AFAR Local Expert
Winter wonderland? You've found it. It'll be tough to fit in all the great things that Aspen offers during the winter months into one day. Hopefully you are up for the challenge of skiing, spa treatments, shopping, eating, and drinking. At altitude.
Highlands bowl, commonly referred to as “The Bowl,” is for expert skiers and snowboarders. If it is your first time you should go with someone who knows the area. Just off of Deep Temerity lift is where you start your ascent to 13,000 feet. Step...
Just off the Cloud Nine lift on Aspen Highlands, you'll find a Swiss-looking log cabin with a large patio and pristine views of the Maroon Creek Valley. When you walk in, the pungent smell of cheese may overwhelm you, but don't be deterred. The...
In both the summer and winter, if you only have a day you must take a ride up the Silver Queen Gondola to the top of Aspen Mountain. The gondola cabs are all windows allowing for fantastic views as you travel 3,627 feet to the top. Once you get up...
Pitkin County Dry Goods is where the locals have been shopping since they opened their doors in 1969. Always up on the latest trends, Pitkin County Dry Goods carries a number of boutique designers to mix a sophisticated look with the casual...
There is something about sledding down a mountain that doesn’t get old no matter how old you are and Aspen has some great spots. For children the Mecca is this hill behind the Aspen Recreation Center that has the most perfect pitch and a run out...
You can’t leave Aspen without trying the locally brewed beer at Aspen Brewing Company. Located on restaurant row above Over Easy, the Aspen Brewing Company has all the local favorites on tap. Get a sampler to see which one you prefer or try them...
L’Hostaria is the locals’ favorite Italian Restaurant. Owned by Chef Tiziano who grew up and started his culinary career in Italy and then brought his masterful Italian creations to Aspen. With a waitstaff that has worked together for years they...
Remede spa is hands down the best spa in town. Make sure you get there with ample time before your appointment (and don't forget a bathing suit) so you can enjoy all the amenities—the pool and massaging waterfalls in particular. Let the...
Pinons restaurant is the best kept secret in Aspen. It has been here for 20+ years with Rob Mobilian, now the owner, starting off as the chef. On a busy night you will still see him in the kitchen but mainly he is at the front door greeting guests...
