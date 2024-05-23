A Guide to Aspen for Arts and Culture Lovers

Aspen, a town synonymous with ski slopes and starry skies, holds an equally dazzling reputation for its vibrant arts and cultural scene. Discover the myriad of opportunities that the city offers for enriching experiences, breathing life into its charm as more than just a mountain retreat. From the harmonious strains of live music and the compelling narratives of history exhibits to the evocative strokes of art galleries and the dynamic stages of theater performances, the destination represents a distinctive blend of culture and natural beauty. Here, culture isn’t just observed; it’s experienced—outdoors and under the vast Colorado sky.

Explore Aspen’s rich mountain history

Historical buildings hint at the past communities of Aspen. Courtesy of Ross-Daniels/Aspen Chamber Resort Association

Aspen, originally home to the Ute Native American Tribe, transformed into a silver mining town from the 1870s–1890s and eventually became a world-class ski area in the 1940s. The natural splendor, small-town community vibe, intriguing wildlife, supreme skiing, luxury shopping, and elevated dining make it the celebrated destination it is today.

Visitors can learn about its rich past by taking a Hotel Jerome History Tour, seeing Victorian-era architecture at the Wheeler/Stallard Museum, and enjoying dinner at the Hotel Jerome’s historic J-Bar or fine dining restaurant, Prospect. The landmark hotel dates back to 1889—when J-Bar was popular among miners and cowboys. These days, outdoor enthusiasts chowing down on one of the best burgers in town fill the 19th-century bar, while Prospect offers refined cuisine in shareable dishes made using local bounty.

Visitors can learn about the mining history at Holden/Marolt Mining & Ranching Museum, wander through a 60-acre original homestead in the Hunter Creek Valley, and explore the nearby ghost towns of Independence and Ashcroft, where prospectors mined for silver. At these sites, you’ll find many restored historic buildings that showcase how Aspen’s residents once lived.

Listen to live music at the Wheeler Opera House and beyond

The idyllic setting and intimate feel of Aspen make it a perfect place for musicians to share their talent and love for music. Whether at small live venues, summer outdoor concerts, or larger music festivals, big-name and emerging artists alike perform year-round here and draw visitors from around the world to what has become a music hub.

Enjoy everything from jazz to classical or contemporary music at various events held throughout the summer. Each summer (from June 26 to August 18, 2024), the iconic Aspen Music Festival and School hosts a series of classical music concerts, classes, and more. Listen to a live orchestra at the Klein Music Tent, attend a piano recital at the Harris Concert Hall, and enjoy an opera at the Wheeler Opera House. Plus, the impressive Jazz Aspen Snowmass holds events, performances and education programs, such as the June Experience featuring artists including Big Bad Voodoo Daddy.

To see world-renowned musicians in an intimate space, head to Belly Up Aspen. The historic Wheeler Opera House features high-tech acoustics and The Lounge, at the modern Limelight Aspen hotel, serves comfort food and beverages in a relaxed setting. If you’re looking for a low-key vibe with epic views, attend the Saturday Classical Music or Bluegrass Sundays concerts at the top of Aspen Mountain, the free Snowmass Summer Music Series on Fanny Hill at Snowmass, or JAS Cafè shows on the Aspen Art Museum rooftop.

See art at the Aspen Art Museum

A variety of art exhibitions can be seen at the Aspen Art Museum Courtesy of Gabriel_Orozco/Aspen Art Museum

Inspired by the landscape, artists have long flocked to Aspen and worked in mediums including painting, sculpture, fabric, performance, film, and drawing. See impressive pieces at places such as the Aspen Art Museum, housed in a beautiful Shigeru Ban-designed building, with a focus on contemporary art. Additionally, you can visit The Resnick Center for Herbert Bayer Studies, located at the Aspen Institute.

If you’re interested in taking home a piece of art, visit galleries such as the impressive Royal Street Fine Art and Casterline|Goodman Gallery. To browse artwork and take an art class or workshop, check out the Red Brick Center for the Arts, a creative community hub with a gallery that features local artists, plus art, dance, and rehearsal studios. The Anderson Ranch Arts Center has the Patton-Malott Gallery, an Outdoor Sculpture Exhibition, and a café.

Enjoy theater, dance, and film in Aspen

Catch a show at the historic Wheeler Opera House, which houses modern facilities and features theatrical productions, dance performances, and film screenings. Book a ticket for a musical or play at Theatre Aspen’s Hurst Theatre located in picturesque Rio Grande Park. Attend DanceAspen for an exceptional dance troupe performing ballet and contemporary dance, among other styles.

Film fans will love Aspen Film’s Filmfest—a premier film festival featuring a variety of genres, including comedy, documentary, and foreign language—as well as other Aspen Film events and programs throughout the year. If you’re looking for a literary community, don’t miss Aspen Words’ programs and events for readers and writers.