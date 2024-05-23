Tips For a Greener Trip to Aspen

Located in Colorado’s Rocky Mountains, the small town of Aspen boasts a plethora of outdoor recreation opportunities year-round. To help preserve the beautiful natural environment, Aspen has been a pioneer when it comes to sustainability—the town runs on 100 percent renewable energy.

That commitment makes it easy for you to minimize your eco-footprint in the area when you visit so that you can help protect the serene natural setting while enjoying activities in it such as hiking, biking, picnicking, and camping. Here are a few simple ways to enjoy an eco-friendly trip in Aspen.

Greener ways to get around in Aspen

For a blissfully car-free experience, try walking, biking, and using Aspen’s reliable public transportation system, RFTA. The RFTA app puts everything you need at your fingertips. Use it to purchase tickets, see routes, and track when and where the next bus will arrive.

Thanks to a community bike share program called WeCycle, navigating the town by bike is free (for rides under 30 minutes) and a lot of fun. Aspen is also delightfully walkable for those who prefer going by foot.

Shop local to support Aspen’s small businesses

Aspen is known for shopping. You’ll find locally owned businesses selling everything from handcrafted collectibles and personalized cowboy hats to artwork, locally designed jewelry, and distinctive souvenirs. Shopping at independently owned shops helps boost the economy, employ residents, and reduce carbon use.

If you’re looking for some fresh produce grown nearby and baked goods and snacks, check out the Aspen Saturday Market. For a full farm-to-table experience, plan a trip to Rock Bottom Ranch to enjoy healthy fruits and vegetables from local farmers. Use the Roaring Fork + Farm Map to find farms in the area.

Enjoy the great outdoors of Aspen while helping to protect and preserve it

Perhaps the most popular reason for visiting Aspen is to enjoy the inspiring landscape, from hiking, mountain biking, and skiing to wildlife viewing. Guided activities, like a horseback ride through aspens and meadows followed by lunch at Pine Creek Cookhouse, or nature activities for all ages with the Aspen Center for Environmental Studies, are wonderful ways to interact with locals and learn about the flora and fauna.

While exploring the mountain environment on your own, be mindful when visiting to help keep yourself and the animals safe and protect the environment so that future generations can experience it for years to come. Enjoy seeing wildlife responsibly at a safe distance and by respecting their space and homes.

When hiking or biking, pay attention to closed trails, pack out what you bring in, make sure your cell phone is charged in case you get lost or injured, and bring a map. Also, tag responsibly on social media—use a generic location tag, rather than a specific geographic location, to prevent overcrowding and reduce the human impact on Aspen’s landscape, which helps preserve Aspen’s iconic and pristine natural beauty.

Make a positive impact on Aspen by treading lightly on the trails. Courtesy of Tamara Susa/Aspen Chamber Resort Association

Sustainably minded hotels and restaurants

You have your pick of many Aspen hotels and restaurants that are committed to green practices to help lessen your impact for an eco-luxury vacation. Properties such as the Limelight, Aspen Meadows Resort, The Little Nell, and MOLLIE all champion environmental initiatives including energy-efficient lighting, refillable shampoo and conditioner pumps, glass rather than plastic cups, seasonal ingredients, and waste minimization to ensure the long-term sustainability of the area.

Dining at restaurants serving locally sourced and organic cuisine, such as Cache Cache, Ellina, and Spring Café Aspen, is a delightful experience. Bosq, a Michelin-starred establishment and James Beard Award semifinalist, takes it a step further with tasting menus crafted from local and foraged ingredients. At The Little Nell, enjoy dishes made using food from Colorado-based sources at Element 47 and Ajax Tavern, known for its truffle fries and wagyu burger.

Sign the Aspen Pledge

The green landscape of Aspen Courtesy of Tamara Susa /Aspen Chamber Resort Association

With a commitment to sustainability, Aspen encourages visitors and locals to sign the Aspen Pledge online and promise to protect the local environment through best practices such as exploring responsibly, staying on trails, getting around car-free, being kind, not littering, and more. Plus, for every online pledge signed, the Aspen Chamber Resort Association will donate $18.80 to the Independence Pass Foundation or the Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers.