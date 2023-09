Where to Shop in Aspen

420 E Hyman Ave, Aspen, CO 81611, USA

Shopping is not only for humans in Aspen . Your dog should be spoiled with gifts too, especially if you left them at home for the trip. There is no better place for that than C.P. Paws. Look for their sandwich board sign on Hyman Avenue walking mall and walk down the alley. If your dog is with you they will generally sniff it out and lead the way. This is not your ordinary pet shop. Sure inside they have the toys, treats, coats, dog beds, leashes and collars but they have so much more. Get a hand painted dog bowl with your dog’s name or maybe you need a coffee mug with the breed of dog you have to let everyone know you love your pup. Everything is of a high quality and very stylish. Steve, the owner, and his faithful companion, Baxter, are there most days and will gladly help find the right accessories for your loved one. I bought a harness for my very lovable “Marley and Me” yellow lab that was pulling me everywhere and he helped me fit it to her and he even special ordered the perfect color. Your dog might forgive you for leaving them if you bring them back something good.