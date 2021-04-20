Where to Shop in Aspen

434 East Cooper Avenue

There is only one place in town where you can get real western wear: Kemo Sabe. As you walk through the door the distinct smell of leather hits you. Almost everything in there is made out of leather or has leather on it. One wall is lined with cowboy hats and the other lined with cowboy boots. If it had horses inside, it would be a cowboy’s paradise. All the retailers are as friendly as could be—and are dressed in their own cowboy attire. One thing you should know about cowboy boots so you don’t get discouraged when you try them on is that they are rigid at first and might not be that comfortable. Once you wear them in, they will become the most comfortable shoes you own.