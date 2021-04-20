Where to Shop in Aspen
Lest you think there’s no shopping in Aspen that’s not either Prada-fancy or wool socks-casual, this town has great boutiques, bookstores, general stores, art galleries, antique shops, housewares, purveyors of western wear, AND great luxury brands and outfitters. Take a stroll through town and see if you can resist.
520 E Cooper Ave, Aspen, CO 81611, USA
Pitkin County Dry Goods is where the locals have been shopping since they opened their doors in 1969. Always up on the latest trends, Pitkin County Dry Goods carries a number of boutique designers to mix a sophisticated look with the casual lifestyle of Aspen living.
431 E Hyman Ave, Aspen, CO 81611, USA
Daniels Antiques is one of the coolest stores in town. Step inside and you feel like you have stepped back in time with WWII Binoculars in pristine condition and old Louis Vuitton Trunks. Throughout the store are Black Forest sculptures circa the late 1800’s. The craftsmanship in every piece is truly remarkable. Family owned and operated by the Daniels, they truly know the business of antiques.
306 E Main St, Aspen, CO 81611, USA
Carl’s Pharmacy is more than a pharmacy. Opened in 1965 as a drug store, it is an extended version of a mom and pop’s store with a little bit of everything. On the first floor, they have a liquor department, a food department, a cosmetic department, the biggest greeting card selection in town, and of course the pharmacy and all the medical tools and remedies that go along with a pharmacy. The second floor is the fun stuff with souvenirs and costumes for the next upcoming holiday but the best part is the toy and arts and crafts area. For a small store they have a wide selection. They have everything from the modern computerized toys to the old-school wooden toys to the silly putty. I enjoy going up there and looking at all the entertaining knick knacks. On your way up the stairs make sure you get a pin to mark where you are visiting from on the large map.
205 S Mill St # 211, Aspen, CO 81611, USA
This gallery has two locations and both are jammed-packed with artwork. When you walk in you have to maneuver around the paintings and artwork that are not only hanging on the walls but propped up on the floor. Every square inch of space is utilized. This contemporary gallery fashions art from all different types of artists using all different methods, oil, acrylic, sculpture. They have paintings that evoke serenity and others that are vibrant and in your face. It is truly a diverse collection.
525 E Cooper Ave, Aspen, CO 81611, USA
When people think of consignment shopping they may be turned off by the notion until they visit Little Bird. It brings a whole new meaning to second hand wear especially in Aspen. Most of the garments still have tags on them and have never been worn. They have top brand labels like Prada and Gucci in the mix. Take your time and sort through the masses but if you are lucky you will find some real treasures.
434 East Cooper Avenue
There is only one place in town where you can get real western wear: Kemo Sabe. As you walk through the door the distinct smell of leather hits you. Almost everything in there is made out of leather or has leather on it. One wall is lined with cowboy hats and the other lined with cowboy boots. If it had horses inside, it would be a cowboy’s paradise. All the retailers are as friendly as could be—and are dressed in their own cowboy attire. One thing you should know about cowboy boots so you don’t get discouraged when you try them on is that they are rigid at first and might not be that comfortable. Once you wear them in, they will become the most comfortable shoes you own.
611 E Cooper Ave, Aspen, CO 81611, USA
Casterline | Goodman Gallery has a beautiful collection of post-war and contemporary art. The gallery has amazing pieces from renowned artists like Roy Lichtenstein, Willem de Kooning, Andy Warhol and more. Their collection expands past what you see in the gallery so make sure you ask for a portfolio of work. The artwork and sculptures exhibited in the gallery are bright and full of life set against a white wall background.
210 S Galena St, Aspen, CO 81611, USA
The Ute Mountaineer in Aspen was, like many shops of its ilk, born of a love for being outdoors. In this case, it started as a dream between two friends who were climbing in Europe one summer, one of whom had already owned the Boulder Mountaineer shop. They opened the new store in 1977, and it’s still family run to this day, in the historic Elks Building (once the Aspen Post Office). Their mission extends to the employees they hire, “the people who know and use the gear they sell,” and also to their community involvement: The store sponsors and runs several local races throughout the year, and hosts the Banff Mountain film festival.
221 E Main St, Aspen, CO 81611, USA
Housed in a Victorian home in the center of town, Explore Booksellers is an Aspen institution. Inside, books on business, history, art, travel, and more are crammed into every corner, with an entire room dedicated to children’s literature. The shop also stocks numerous regional titles as well as cards, journals, and gifts and regularly hosts events with local and visiting authors. When you’ve finished shopping, grab lunch on the second floor, where Pyramid Bistro serves healthy, veggie-forward fare.
525 East Cooper Avenue
The Christopher Martin Gallery is tucked into the corner at Aspen Grove plaza. Surrounded by other galleries this one stands out among the rest. Christopher Martin is an extremely talented artist that is based out of Aspen and Dallas. The brush strokes in his pieces are deliberate with conscientious thought in every arc of his abstract paintings. He has a specialty in reverse glass painting. All of his paintings are very bold presence and command the attention in a room. This is a stunning collection of work that you won’t want to miss.
49 Village Run Circle
For those of the sporting lifestyle with discerning taste, this local boutique houses European brands of elegant and decadent alpine chic wear. There are very rare finds, from rich leather blazers embellished with horn detailing, to handmade, embroidered Austrian cashmere ski sweaters. It also dabbles in mountain lifestyle décor with furnishings, dishware, and fixtures to outfit any house in to the ultimate Colorado ski lodge.
420 E Hyman Ave, Aspen, CO 81611, USA
Shopping is not only for humans in Aspen. Your dog should be spoiled with gifts too, especially if you left them at home for the trip. There is no better place for that than C.P. Paws. Look for their sandwich board sign on Hyman Avenue walking mall and walk down the alley. If your dog is with you they will generally sniff it out and lead the way. This is not your ordinary pet shop. Sure inside they have the toys, treats, coats, dog beds, leashes and collars but they have so much more. Get a hand painted dog bowl with your dog’s name or maybe you need a coffee mug with the breed of dog you have to let everyone know you love your pup. Everything is of a high quality and very stylish. Steve, the owner, and his faithful companion, Baxter, are there most days and will gladly help find the right accessories for your loved one. I bought a harness for my very lovable “Marley and Me” yellow lab that was pulling me everywhere and he helped me fit it to her and he even special ordered the perfect color. Your dog might forgive you for leaving them if you bring them back something good.