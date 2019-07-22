Get a Fresh Look at the World's Most Famous Sites

Learn from an expert guide as you go deeper into these must-see spots.

share this article

Stand on the Avenue of the Dead in Teotihuacan—just over an hour from Mexico City—and you’ll be struck by the monumental scale of the pyramids in front of you. You won’t be the first or last to be awed by the site; it was a must-see—and a mystery—even for the Aztecs. Travelers today are often as baffled as the Aztecs were. But when you take a tour of Teotihuacan with AFAR partner Context Travel, you’ll be in the company of an archaeologist or historian who will bring the site to life and explain the latest theories about this fascinating site. It’s just one of the iconic global sites you can tour with Context, whose mission it is to provide travelers with historic and cultural insights through the eyes of real experts—everyone from professors to professional chefs. On their private and small group tours, which range from two hours to multiple days and are offered in more than 60 cities around the world, you’re guaranteed a group of no more than six participants. You’re also guaranteed an expert guide; one chosen for their ability to combine PhD and M.A.-level knowledge with engaging storytelling. Here are some of the famous sites you can learn more about with Context. Photo by K. Mitch Hodge Explore Stonehenge and Ancient England

Article continues below advertisement

The southwest of England is home to some of the country’s most famous sites: Stonehenge, Salisbury Cathedral, and Bath, known for its Roman ruins and Georgian architecture. Take a full-day private tour of this region, and your guide will know all the tricks for visiting its most popular landmarks, like arriving at Stonehenge when it first opens in the morning. You can also customize this tour, adding other Neolithic, Roman, or medieval sites, depending on your interests. Photo by Veronica Reverse Visit with Monet in France Claude Monet found inspiration in the lush, green pastures of this tiny village in Normandy that lies about 45 miles from Paris. It’s an inspiring place even without a deep knowledge about the artist or the Impressionist movement. But thanks to an art historian guide on a tour of Giverny, you can enjoy a true appreciation of this magical landscape, taking a deep dive into how Monet’s horticultural passion shaped his artistic works Photo by Andy Holmes Sift Through Italy’s Pompeii Any visit to Pompeii lets you uncover a world lost in time, and buried in ash, after the eruption of Mt. Vesuvius in 79 C.E. On this tour of Pompeii, however, your guide—a scholar in Italian art, culture, and/or history—will truly bring this famous site to life with unforgettable insights. Round out your knowledge with a visit to the Naples Archaeological Museum. Photo by Walter Mario Stein Feel More Zen In Kyoto

Article continues below advertisement