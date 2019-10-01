Beijing’s Massive Zaha Hadid–Designed Airport Is Now Open

Beijing’s massive Daxing International Airport (PKX) officially opened this past week—revealing a travel hub that impresses both in design and dimensions.

Envisioned by the late Zaha Hadid, the 7.5-million-square-foot terminal—equivalent to the size of 97 soccer fields—will initially welcome 45 million passengers annually. That number is expected to grow to 72 million passengers per year by 2025, and eventually to 100 million passengers annually.

Photo by lazy dragon/Shutterstock With five piers, Daxing airport has been deemed the "starfish" by Chinese media.

Located nearly 30 miles south of central Beijing, the airport was built to help alleviate congestion at the Chinese capital’s existing international hub, Beijing Capital International Airport. With 101 million passengers traveling through it last year, Beijing Capital is currently the world’s second busiest airport after Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International, which saw 107.4 million travelers pass through its gates in 2018.

The lead designers on the ambitious $11.5 billion project, which kicked off in 2014, were Zaha Hadid (who died in 2016) and Patrik Schumacher of the firm Zaha Hadid Architects. They collaborated with Chinese design and construction firms.

Photo by Hufton+Crow A soaring central courtyard is at the heart of the terminal.

The airport’s inaugural flight was executed last week by China Southern on an Airbus A380 aircraft. While the only flights currently coming into and out of the airport are domestic, according to CNN, Daxing will connect to more than 100 global destinations by early 2020.