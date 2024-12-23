Discover the Pristine, Untamed Patagonian Paradise That Few Travelers Ever See

A remarkable landscape of four sparsely populated provinces (Magallanes, Última Esperanza, Tierra del Fuego, and Antarctica Chilena), the Magallanes and Chilean Antarctic region stretches across Chile’s southernmost tip towards icy Antarctica. It’s a pristine, untamed Patagonian paradise—if it’s a heart-pounding outdoor adventure you’re after, you’ll find it here.

From photographing playful penguins on Isla Magdalena to cruising South America’s only fjords, the remote area is a destination for explorers hoping to experience one of the world’s last great frontiers. You’ll need your strength for these adventures, so fuel your expedition with traditional Patagonian asados and fresh seafood straight from the Strait of Magellan. While it might feel like the end of the earth, daily direct flights from Santiago and a growing choice of eco-conscious accommodations mean Chile’s Magallanes is now within reach.

Sail through Patagonia’s Fjords

Cruise Patagonia’s waters for stunning glacier views. Courtesy of Sernatur Chile

Home to city-sized glaciers and ice-clad channels, the Magallanes offers explorers the chance to cruise South America’s only fjords. These waterways, historically vital as transportation routes, provided vessels protection from the Pacific Ocean’s heavy seas and fierce weather. Thanks to this inaccessibility, the destination’s wild beauty is intact.

Maritime expeditions leaving from port cities like Punta Arenas and Puerto Natales offer up-close encounters with the inhabitants of these pristine waters, including several species of whales and dolphins. Passengers stay comfortable in cozy cabins with private bathrooms while enjoying Patagonian cuisine and wines, plus educational talks on the region.

From Puerto Natales, board the Skorpios III for a five-day voyage (October-April) sailing 505 miles (and past 15 glaciers) to the Southern Ice Field. Or leave from Punta Arenas with Australis, a leader in conservation-minded ocean expeditions, on a multi-day journey (September-April) to visit the enormous Pia Glacier (about the size of Santiago), Glacier Alley, Cape Horn, and the legendary Beagle Channel—not to mention thousands of penguins.

See Magallanes wildlife, from penguins to guanacos

South America’s only king penguin colony at Parque Pinguino Rey in Chile’s Tierra del Fuego. Courtesy of Sernatur Chile

Mention the Magallanes and penguins likely come to mind. Travel to South America’s only king penguin colony at Parque Pinguino Rey, a private preserve in Tierra del Fuego, where you can observe the birds in an important archaeological area. But they’re not the only penguins in town. The Magellanic penguin colonies offer their own adorable spectacle. See them by the thousands on Isla Magdalena, a protected nature sanctuary accessible by a two-hour boat ride from Punta Arenas. If you’re lucky enough to visit between December and February, fluffy penguin chicks, in addition to the 60,000 pairs of mating adults, will be your reward.

Whales in Patagonia Courtesy of Sernatur Chile

Penguin colonies are just the start in this wild region. Isla Magdalena is also where you’ll find flocks of cormorants, gulls, and other seabirds. Day boat tours may also stop at nearby Isla Marta to visit the rowdy colony of 1,500 South American sea lions. As Punta Arenas is also the departure point through the fjords, coastal expeditions can also encounter humpback whales, sei whales, pods of Peale’s dolphins, and perhaps a glimpse of the world’s largest animal—the Antarctic blue whale.

Guanacos roam Porvenir’s windswept landscapes. Courtesy of Sernatur Chile

Not to be outdone by the coast, inland also has an impressive cast of wild creatures. In Torres del Paine National Park, guanacos (wild relatives of the llama) graze beneath the mighty wingspan of Andean condors. But keep your eyes open—the area also boasts the world’s highest density of puma, Patagonia’s apex predator. The best time to spot them is April–October since they tend to sleep more in summer. You may also see Chile’s national symbol, the extremely rare huemul (South Andean deer), and the culpeo (Andean fox) in the park.

For a deeper connection with the land, consider staying at the EcoCamp Patagonia. The award-winning, sustainable dome hotel offers all-inclusive programs which can include trekking the iconic W trail, tracking pumas or wild horses, or even practicing yoga in the shadow of the Paine Towers.

Eat traditional Patagonian food

Food in the Magallanes is more than a meal—it’s part of the adventure, and sampling the regional cuisine is an essential (and possibly the best) part of the journey. Southern Patagonian cuisine is an experience in bold flavors, traditional ingredients, and outdoor cooking traditions, such as asado al palo (spit-roasted lamb). You can find this beloved Patagonian tradition at estancias throughout the region, and El Asador Patagónico, in Puerto Natales delivers an especially authentic and rustic experience.

If your trip to Puerto Natales coincides with the Sabores Natalinos festival in November, get ready to take your culinary adventure even further. The multi-day event showcases sustainable gastronomy, emphasizing local ingredients like calafate (a celebrated local berry), which infuses drinks and desserts.

Settle into La Yengue Loco, a charming hotel and restaurant in Punta Arenas, the region’s cultural hub, for beer-battered merluza austral (a local white fish) and a lovely view of the Strait of Magellan. Make sure to arrive early so you have plenty of time to savor a glass of Chilean wine at the bar, which is decorated like an old Patagonian grocery store.

Over in Porvenir, Restaurant Puerto Montt has served fresh, locally sourced seafood alongside grilled meats and other favorites for more than 50 years. Known for its cozy atmosphere, this spot is popular for dishes like centolla (king crab), salmon austral (king salmon), and chupe de camarones (a hearty seafood chowder).

How to get to Magallanes

Reaching the remote beauty of Chile’s southernmost region has never been easier. Frequent direct flights connect Punta Arenas, the gateway to Magallanes and Chilean Antarctica, from Santiago, Puerto Montt, and Balmaceda. From Punta Arenas, travelers can take short connecting flights onwards to Puerto Williams or Porvenir.

Puerto Natales, the closest city to Torres del Paine National Park, has direct flights to Santiago and Puerto Montt, making a trip to the “end of the world” a seamless addition to a longer South American itinerary. While this wilderness is accessible year-round, the spring and summer months (September–February) offer the mildest weather, ideal for hiking, wildlife viewing, and fjord cruising.