In Patagonia National Park, an Ancient Migration Route Is Restored

Chile’s new park was created with the goal of rewilding what was an important corridor for wildlife and people for millennia.

In Patagonia National Park in southern Chile, condors wheel through the clean, blue sky. Pumas prowl along tawny hills, and guanacos saunter through honeyed pampas, greeting visitors with an impassive, wide-eyed welcome. The savanna-like landscape teems with life. Patagonia’s nomadic Indigenous peoples once traveled through this natural corridor, hunting wildlife along the torrent of the Chacabuco River, but in the 20th century, sprawling livestock ranches drove out endemic species and razed the forest and grasslands. Patagonia National Park was founded with the hopes of changing that through rewilding—a holistic approach to ecosystem restoration that was prioritized by the United Nations in 2021 to mitigate climate change. The newly flourishing ecosystem here is evidence that it’s working. The park is the latest in the Route of Parks of Patagonia—a conservation project founded in 2018 by the nonprofit Tompkins Conservation and its offspring, Rewilding Chile—and is perhaps the most successful example of rewilding in the country. Now, visitors to the new Explora lodge in the park, which opened at the end of 2021, can get a firsthand look at the restoration efforts and support continued conservation. Hiking, cycling, and overland adventures led by expert naturalists immerse travelers in nature, where they learn about the area’s history along the way. A harmonious approach to conservation Rewilding in Patagonia National Park involved a combination of removing invasive species—in this case, 25,000 sheep and cattle that overgrazed the landscape—reintroducing endemic fauna including condors and rheas (South American ostrich), and natural reforestation. “When you’re talking about rewilding, it’s an active ecosystem restoration that involves everything,” says Carolina Morgado, director of Rewilding Chile. “You want to achieve a complete ecosystem.” This distinguishes rewilding from other sustainability initiatives that can be more siloed. The removal of 400 kilometers (about 250 miles) of ranch fencing helped to naturally re-establish corridors used by guanacos. The pumas that hunt them followed, as well as huemul (endangered Andean deer), which were recently identified as one of 20 mammals worldwide whose restoration is key to ecosystem health. Tompkins Conservation continues to monitor the species, and a National Huemul Corridor project is in the works that includes Patagonia National Park.

Rewilding Chile has also rehabilitated and released condors into the park, where they have plenty of space to thrive, and established a rhea breeding center. When the rheas are large enough to survive on their own, they’re released and act as seed dispersers, fertilizing the grasslands. Without the impact of overgrazing, the region’s lenga and nirre forests have begun to grow again, which travelers will walk through on trails like the Lagunas Altas, a 23-kilometer (14-mile) hike that climbs up to a craggy ridgeline strung with glittering aquamarine lakes. The regeneration of the pampas, forest, and wetlands is not only helping to create a healthy ecosystem in the region but also could benefit the entire planet. Rewilding Chile’s vision is for Patagonia National Park to become part of a “green lung” in South America, with the potential to sequester more carbon than the Amazon jungle. Courtesy of Explora Patagonia National Park is a hiker’s paradise. Restoring a centuries-old corridor Visitors who hike or bike along the park’s trails will not only experience a newly rewilded landscape; they’ll also be following in the footsteps of the nomadic Indigenous peoples who traveled through the region for centuries. “The Chacabuco Valley was a corridor for the movement of animals and humans,” says César Méndez, an archaeologist at the Patagonia Ecosystems Research Center. Before colonization, Patagonia’s Aonikenk peoples and their ancestors traveled from Argentina into what is now Chile, hunting guanacos and rheas along their migration route. A six-hour round-trip hike brings visitors to the Cueva de las Manos, or Cave of Painted Hands, where over 210 red ochre motifs—including handprints and hunting scenes—are emblazoned on the cavern’s shadowy walls. “We know this was a recurrent area that people traveled through because the cave has been painted during six or seven different time periods dating back 9,000 years,” says Méndez.

