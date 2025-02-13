You Can Get a Free Trip to Chile by Volunteering to Help Build a Patagonia Trail

Few places on Earth are as spectacular—or as rewarding for hikers—as Torres del Paine National Park in Chile. This rugged wilderness is a dreamscape of jagged granite peaks, glacier-fed lakes in shades ranging from turquoise to sapphire, and vast golden grasslands where guanacos graze.

But the very landscapes that make the Patagonian park so awe inspiring are also incredibly fragile. As the park’s popularity continues to surge, the numerous boots hitting the trails each day contribute to growing problems with erosion, damaged vegetation, and disrupted ecosystems.

This campaign is more than just restoring trails; it’s about fostering a deep connection between travelers and one of the world’s most breathtaking natural landscapes. Las Torres Patagonia lodge

For that reason, Las Torres Patagonia, an upscale, family-owned lodge within the park, is offering the chance for 10 travelers to come for an all-expenses-paid trip to help build a new, sustainable trail to one of the protected land’s most iconic viewpoints, Base Torres, where hikers can view the peaks that give the park its name.

Called 10 Volunteers for 10 Days, this is the second iteration of the campaign—in 2024, the 10 volunteers were chosen from more than 500 video entries submitted on Instagram. They were split into two groups, with each staying on property for five days while they helped restore more than 1,500 feet of trail. This year’s version will be largely the same, with the dates ranging from April 7 through 12 and April 15 through 20.

After seeing the positive impact of the first campaign, “both on the trails of Torres del Paine and in the lives of the participants, Las Torres Patagonia knew they wanted to continue the initiative,” a PR manager for Las Torres Patagonia told Afar. “This campaign is more than just restoring trails; it’s about fostering a deep connection between travelers and one of the world’s most breathtaking natural landscapes.”

How to apply for the Chile volunteer project

From now until midnight PST on February 19, contestants can enter the contest by posting a video of themselves on Instagram explaining what sustainability and ecotourism mean to them or why they believe these topics are important. There are some additional parameters, however, including:

Videos must not be longer than 45 seconds

Entries must tag @lastorres.patagonia and include the hashtag #PatagoniaVoluntourism2025

Contestants also need to register their contact information on the Las Torres Patagonia website to be eligible

Contestants must be 21 years or older to participate and be able to carry out strenuous, hands-on activities

Judging will take place after February 19, and winners will be announced on Las Torres Patagonia’s Instagram account and notified via email. Those selected will have until February 25 to confirm their participation.

The prize includes round-trip flights, ground transfer from the airport to the lodge, five nights and all meals at Las Torres Patagonia, and an itinerary with a handful of cultural experiences, in addition to trail building, which entails clearing vegetation, digging a pathway, and adding reinforcements like rock steps and wooden bridges to help prevent erosion.

This isn’t the only campaign that aims to balance sustainable tourism with environmental stewardship. Since 2019, the Faroe Islands have temporarily shut down select tourist sites for restoration as part of the Closed for Maintenance, Open for Voluntourism project. Each year, 80 volunteers from around the world work alongside locals to repair hiking trails, build boardwalks, and improve infrastructure in heavily visited areas. Applications for that program typically open in January (and we recently reviewed what it’s actually like to participate on the Faroes project).