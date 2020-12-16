Where to Find Authentic Chilean Cuisine in Santiago
Collected by Liz Caskey , AFAR Local Expert
A beef empanada, seafood delights, and the "Chilean completo"
Av. Pedro de Valdivia 210, Providencia, Santiago de Chile, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Ask any Santiaguino the best sandwich they've ever had and they will wax on about el lomito. Marinated pork slow-roasted, shaved, and piled high onto a sandwich with copious amounts of mashed avocado, homemade mayo, and tomato slices--beer on the...
Santiago, Lo Barnechea, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Want to try hearty, rustic specialties that are considered true Chilean cooking? Look no further. This sprawling place on the outskirts of the city, in the foothills of the Andes, is a winner. Agustina Gómez de Olivares (aka Doña Tina), now 72,...
Av. El Cerro 722, Providencia, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Located in the tranquil tree-shaded setting at the base of the San Cristóbal hill, this classic Chilean restaurant is a favorite with local families, particularly for the long Sunday lunches on their balmy terrace. Traditional Chilean fare such as...
Bandera 347, Santiago, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Every day 2,000 empanadas are freshly made at this historic food landmark on the corner of Bandera and Huérfanos in El Centro. Santiaguinos pop in for a gooey fried cheese empanada slathered in hot chili sauce, piping hot. Stand in at the counter...
Av. Libertador Bernardo O’Higgins 933, Santiago, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Chilean "completos" are hot dogs piled high with the works--usually mashed avocado, chopped tomato, optional sauerkraut, and an obscene amount of mayo (maybe 1/3 cup). Actually, eating them is a feat of gravity without the toppings winding up on...
San Pablo, Santiago, Región Metropolitana, Chile
If you’re aiming to see what last night’s catch looked like before it became your supper, head to Santiago’s Mercado Central, where every edible sea creature is up for sale. As boisterous as a stock market, the seafood exchange...
In the window, the neon sign states what is obvious once you clean your plate. Comida rica. Delicious food. Here, well-known chef Juan Pablo Mellado, has conquered Santiaguino palates with food your mother would prepare at home. An updated concept...
