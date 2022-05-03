For many families that presents a prime time to engage in a different type of education: the lessons learned on the road.

We know (from extensive personal experience) that travel is one of the best ways to foster curiosity, inspire awe, and encourage a better understanding of other cultures, languages, food, nature, and the environment. The world is a living, breathing classroom we missed during the pandemic; we are excited to re-enroll in 2022.

With many of us at AFAR doubling as parents, aunts, uncles, grandparents, and caregivers, we’re also keenly aware of the reality of traveling with kids at different ages and stages of life. Between our own time spent circling the globe with babies, preschoolers, preteens, and teenagers, as well as feedback we collected from readers and family travel experts, we’ve compiled the top destinations for family travel in 2022 to set families up for straight-A success. The best way to truly instill a love of travel is to make sure that every member of the family, regardless of their age, has a fun and memorable getaway.

Let our list inspire you and your extended family to get out there and create some meaningful adventures of your own this year and beyond. —Michelle Baran, senior travel news editor