Zlatni Rat Beach

For a long time I have been thinking about coming down to Croatia to soak in the sun on a gulet. The urge was so strong to the extent that I discussed this proposal with my fiancee and to my amazement she agreed to it as long as we brought our five best friends along with us. Once arrangements for travel and accommodation were taken care of, we had a new headache; which yachting agency would rent us a stylish but affordable gulet along with an experienced skipper to show us around? After some research, we stumbled upon Orvas Yachting and decided to give it a shot. We all agreed to pick the gulet Angelica and booked her for our week-long voyage of Adriatic waters. The 30.8 footer gulet had enough room for the 7 of us (plus crew). Our fist stop was the Island of Brac renowned for its sandy beaches and friendly people. On arrival, we savored the exquisite delicacies in a fine restaurant after which we visited Zlatni Rat in Bol. The next day we made a stop over the Island of Lastovo which is next to the Italian border. The notable thing about this place is that Paul (one of my best friends) proposed to his girlfriend. She accepted and we drunk cocktails to celebrate. Over the next 5 days, we made stop overs at the Peljesac peninsula, Kornati, Korcula Island and the botanical gardens of Lokrum. Looking back to it, this was a week well spent. I fell in love with Croatia (again) and there is no doubt that I will be back again.