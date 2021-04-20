Zlatni Rat Beach
Put Zlatnog Rata, 21420, Bol, Croatia
+385 21 635 638
The Most-Photographed Beach on Brac IslandZlatni Rat beach, our Croatian friend told us, is one of the most photographed beaches in Croatia. It took no more time than our arrival there to convince me. "Zlatni Rat" means "the Golden Cape," and the beach is made up of shining white pebbles that warm quickly in the sun and give the beach its name. There are plenty of roped-off areas for swimming, and speedboats charging tourists for tube rides fly in and around the beach, which reaches out into the clear blue water like a curving tentacle — I guess "promontory" is the real word for it — from the island. The beach is just a 20-minute walk away from Bol, one of the more happening towns on Brac island, where there are plenty of restaurants and shops to while away an afternoon if sunning isn't your thing. But if you do want to stay on the beach, it's absolutely lovely, with mountains and water all around you. There is a wooded area with shade, where you can buy all kinds of snacks. If you're in the mood for spending some time au naturel, there is a nudist section of the beach closer to the main part of the island, separated by trees from any giggling children. It's a gorgeous place. I highly recommend it if you're out and about on Brac.
The famous Zlatni Rat beach
Visit this stunning, pebbly beach which changes shape with the tides. The Adriatic is breathtakingly clear.
Sailing the Sunset in Croatia With Friends
For a long time I have been thinking about coming down to Croatia to soak in the sun on a gulet. The urge was so strong to the extent that I discussed this proposal with my fiancee and to my amazement she agreed to it as long as we brought our five best friends along with us. Once arrangements for travel and accommodation were taken care of, we had a new headache; which yachting agency would rent us a stylish but affordable gulet along with an experienced skipper to show us around? After some research, we stumbled upon Orvas Yachting and decided to give it a shot. We all agreed to pick the gulet Angelica and booked her for our week-long voyage of Adriatic waters. The 30.8 footer gulet had enough room for the 7 of us (plus crew). Our fist stop was the Island of Brac renowned for its sandy beaches and friendly people. On arrival, we savored the exquisite delicacies in a fine restaurant after which we visited Zlatni Rat in Bol. The next day we made a stop over the Island of Lastovo which is next to the Italian border. The notable thing about this place is that Paul (one of my best friends) proposed to his girlfriend. She accepted and we drunk cocktails to celebrate. Over the next 5 days, we made stop overs at the Peljesac peninsula, Kornati, Korcula Island and the botanical gardens of Lokrum. Looking back to it, this was a week well spent. I fell in love with Croatia (again) and there is no doubt that I will be back again.
Golden Horn Beach, Bol
Waves lapping, people sun bathing and cappuccinos pouring. What a life! Zlatni Rat (or Golden Horn Beach) on the south side of Brac island, in Croatia, is an incredible beach worthy of a trip. The beach isn't sandy but is made up of small smooth pebbles, which I found to have an acupuncture affect (Others may want to bring some type of water shoes or sandals). The beach is west of the Bol city center and can be reached be walking or cycling, for avid cyclists the beach does offer changing room for a nominal fee.