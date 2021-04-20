Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Xibo

83号 Changshu Road
Website
| +86 21 5403 8330
Xibo: a Chic Xinjiang Joint Shanghai China

Xibo: a Chic Xinjiang Joint

Xibo offers what we've all come to love about Xinjiang restaurants--mutton skewers, knife-cut noodles, soft flatbreads and tangy yogurts--but in a posh setting. Most of the ingredients are imported from Xinjiang (China's western-most province) to keep the dishes as authentic as possible. Packed with flavor, this menu will not disappoint.

Be sure to try the pumpkin dumplings and the Xinjiang noodles. There's also a great black beer on the menu as well to wash it all down.
By Christy Campbell , AFAR Local Expert
Original mo shanghai.jpg?1474849697?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points