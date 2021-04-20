Xibo 83号 Changshu Road

Xibo: a Chic Xinjiang Joint Xibo offers what we've all come to love about Xinjiang restaurants--mutton skewers, knife-cut noodles, soft flatbreads and tangy yogurts--but in a posh setting. Most of the ingredients are imported from Xinjiang (China's western-most province) to keep the dishes as authentic as possible. Packed with flavor, this menu will not disappoint.



Be sure to try the pumpkin dumplings and the Xinjiang noodles. There's also a great black beer on the menu as well to wash it all down.