Dinner and Drinks at Westward

I don't think my family ordered anything at Westward that wasn't great--flavorful calamari in crispy batter and clam dip with awesome house-made potato chips to start things off, delicious bolognese and perfectly cooked scallops as entrees, and butterscotch pot de creme for dessert. On top of that, they had a selection of excellent cocktails, all enjoyed while taking in the view of Lake Union.