Westward
2501 N Northlake Way
| +1 206-552-8215
Photo by Sarah Flotard
Sun 10am - 9pm
Mon 5pm - 9pm
Tue, Wed 5pm - 9:30pm
Thur, Fri 5pm - 10pm
Sat 10am - 10pm
WestwardSet on the northern shore of Lake Union—a body of water the size of Monaco—this rustic-chic, nautical-themed restaurant offers dazzling views of the Space Needle and downtown skyline. Its menu blends Mediterranean flavors with local bounty: Expect highlights like grilled octopus with taramasalata, charred carrots with cocoa, and a salmon gravlax tartine with za'atar, green apple, and cauliflower labneh. Finish with a rhubarb-pistachio cheesecake or a cheese from Vashon Island's Kurtwood Farms. For extra Northwest credit, arrive in a kayak or on a stand-up paddleboard, or rent a ride from the Center for Wooden Boats (cwb.org)—then moor near the waterside fire pit!
almost 7 years ago
Dinner and Drinks at Westward
I don't think my family ordered anything at Westward that wasn't great--flavorful calamari in crispy batter and clam dip with awesome house-made potato chips to start things off, delicious bolognese and perfectly cooked scallops as entrees, and butterscotch pot de creme for dessert. On top of that, they had a selection of excellent cocktails, all enjoyed while taking in the view of Lake Union.