Four Seasons Hotel Seattle

The west-facing bay views are reason enough to stay at the Four Seasons Hotel in the center of downtown Seattle. That, and the unbeatable location: across the street from the Seattle Art Museum, and right next door to Pike Place Market. Tasteful minimalist decor; floor-to-ceiling windows that overlook Elliott Bay or neighboring towers; modern, elegant appointments in the rooms (and enormous bathtubs!); and an outdoor infinity pool that exploits the setting—all these touches add up to one of Seattle’s best hotels.