Aerlume
Steps from Pike Place Market, this fine-dining eatery occupies a grand space with a view over Elliott Bay. It also has a west-facing outdoor patio: a rarity in Seattle
, despite the city being drier than Tucson, Arizona
, in the summer. Chic touches include an indoor fire table, locally made black-walnut tables and custom votive candles made by Seattle’s Glass Eye Studios. Private dining spaces can accommodate groups. Start with a cocktail—choices range from a barrel-aged old-fashioned to an English milk punch with a splash of Lucid grande-wormwood absinthe. Sustainably sourced and seasonally inspired dishes include duck confit, crispy cauliflower with red-curry yogurt, marinated beets with lemon thyme chevre, and king salmon gravlax served with tarragon crème fraiche.