Best of Hangzhou

Marco Polo once called Hangzhou the most charming city in all the world, and now it is among the six oldest cities in China.



Throughout history this lake has been a source of inspiration for painters, writers and poets, so if in China do not miss this magnificent spot.



A visit to the lake is perfect for those who love nature, culture, history and also are adventurous enough to try some of the local food.



The flora around the lake is breathtaking, so make sure your camera is charged! Throughout the year different flowers blossom around the lake and on the surrounding mountains. filling the landscape with a multitude of colours. You will be able to see sheets of sheer green lotus leaves and flowers, and if you wish try eating lotus root, it's delicious.



Try bartering with the fishermen and the boat owners who, for a small sum, will paddle you across the lake.



Walking around the West Lake you can purchase mane of the local products, such as silk, Xihu silk umbrellas, color-glazed porcelain, Longjing tea, and white chrysanthemum.