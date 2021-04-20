West Lake
West Lake, Xihu, Hangzhou, China
'West Lake' (Placid)I took a weekend trip to Hangzhou, a city of one million an hour outside of Shanghai. The city surrounds West Lake, and the Chinese believe it to be the perfect fusion of people and nature. At the hotel I was staying at, my friend and I got adopted by a young business man from Shanghai, who took us to all of the best restaurants and teahouses unknown to tourists. He also introduced us to the public bikes that you can rent for many hours at a time, and give them back at depots all over the city. We biked around West Lake all day, and I took this photo of the girl holding a balloon in front of a houseboat. I felt completely serene in this moment.
about 5 years ago
West Lake
It does worth a visit!
I've never seen such a charming place.And I have to say that I'm addicted to the green wood and the soft wind.
I went there by underground.It is very convenient and easy though the lines were still limited.(But a friendly volunteer told me that the others would be opened soon.)I rode a bike around the West Lake .It is just like a paradise.I'd like to stress that you shouldn't miss Beishan Ave. for the tall maple trees stands on the two sides of it!
about 5 years ago
West Lake
It does worth a visit!
about 5 years ago
West Lake
It does worth a visit!
almost 7 years ago
West Lake
From my walk around the West Lake in Hangzhou. The scenery there is stunning.
almost 7 years ago
Boat Excursions Around West Lake in Hangzhou China
West Lake or Xī Hú 西湖, Located in Hangzhou, known as one of the most important tourist cities in China mainly because of its natural beauty and historical/cultural heritage.
Its central point is Xihu Lake surrounded by varies historical sites as Leifeng Pagoda, Jingci Temple, Lingyin Temple, and many other. The lake is divided by the causeways of Sū Dī (苏提 / 蘇堤), Bái Dī (白堤), and Yánggōng Dī (杨公堤 / 楊公堤). There are numerous temples, pagodas, gardens, and artificial islands within the lake.
West Lake has influenced poets and painters throughout the ages for its natural beauty and historical relics, and it has been among the most important sources of inspiration for Chinese garden designers, as evidenced by the impact it had on various Chinese classical gardens.[1] It was made a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2011, and was described as having "influenced garden design in the rest of China as well as Japan and Korea over the centuries"[2] and as reflecting "an idealized fusion between humans and nature."[2] en.wikipedia.org/wiki/West_Lake
almost 7 years ago
Beautiful Gardens Abound Around West Lake in Hangzhou China
One of the beautiful things of West Lake or Xī Hú 西湖, Located in Hangzhou, is the endless parks around the Lake
Known as one of the most important tourist cities in China mainly because of its natural beauty and historical/cultural heritage. Its the kind of place you want to pack a lunch and get lost in.
West Lake has influenced poets and painters throughout the ages for its natural beauty and historical relics, and it has been among the most important sources of inspiration for Chinese garden designers, as evidenced by the impact it had on various Chinese classical gardens.[1] It was made a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2011, and was described as having influenced garden design in the best of China as well as Japan and Korea over the centuries. An idealized fusion between humans and nature.
almost 7 years ago
Best of Hangzhou
Marco Polo once called Hangzhou the most charming city in all the world, and now it is among the six oldest cities in China.
Throughout history this lake has been a source of inspiration for painters, writers and poets, so if in China do not miss this magnificent spot.
A visit to the lake is perfect for those who love nature, culture, history and also are adventurous enough to try some of the local food.
The flora around the lake is breathtaking, so make sure your camera is charged! Throughout the year different flowers blossom around the lake and on the surrounding mountains. filling the landscape with a multitude of colours. You will be able to see sheets of sheer green lotus leaves and flowers, and if you wish try eating lotus root, it's delicious.
Try bartering with the fishermen and the boat owners who, for a small sum, will paddle you across the lake.
Walking around the West Lake you can purchase mane of the local products, such as silk, Xihu silk umbrellas, color-glazed porcelain, Longjing tea, and white chrysanthemum.
almost 7 years ago
Hangzhou's West Lake: Heaven on Earth
Marco Polo was not messing around when he likened Hangzhou to a heaven on earth. The West Lake is like a classic Chinese painting come to life: temple eaves peek between the trees that line the lake’s edge, while wooden boats (or sampans) sail lazily through waters that seem to stretch as far the misty mountains in the distance.
For centuries Hangzhou has been the inspiration for poets and painters, and with the arrival in recent years of the high-speed train from Shanghai, it is now more accessible than ever to the outside tourist. Travelling at speeds of up to 250 miles per hour, you can be lounging by Xi Hu in a mere forty minutes.
Hangzhou is the perfect place to recharge your batteries after city-sightseeing in nearby hotspots like Suzhou and Shanghai. I circled the lake with friends on our pay-by-day hired bikes, pedalling past snow-topped pagodas and classical arched bridges in the bitter cold of winter.
The weather didn’t make a difference though; Hangzhou would be beautiful in any season. Whenever you decide to visit, you will be holding on to this location’s heavenly memory long after you have left – I know I have.
