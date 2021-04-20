Wenceslas Square
110 00 Prague 1, Czechia
Václav Havel MemorialLocals organized a memorial after Václav Havel, the first president of the Czech Republic, died on December 18, 2011. The experience was surreal: I had read his play Largo Desolato for an English course a year earlier.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
'Round Midnight
A late-night stroll through Wenceslas Square on Christmas night.
Safari Correspondent
over 6 years ago
The Glass Penthouse in Old Europe
Traveling to Prague was a dream come true for me. Needing a location close to the political action of November 17 (the 25th Anniversary of the Velvet Revolution), I booked the Glass Penthouse. A modern, top floor apartment with rooftop decks and an entire wall of glass looking out onto the beautiful city. The company even arranged a driver to pick me up from the train station who gave me a warm welcome to the city and insider tips on the Czech people, history and crucial events to photograph while in town. I am forever grateful for that information! An apartment rental that leans more into the hotel service side than the crap-shoot of Air-bnb, it was warm and within walking distance of everything. Also for this photographer, sleeping in the same building as a famous photo archive made it even more meaningful.
You can view the work I shot while staying here via this link:
http://mendelsonimages.com/portfolio/pragues-velvet-revolution-25th-anniversary/
You can view the work I shot while staying here via this link:
http://mendelsonimages.com/portfolio/pragues-velvet-revolution-25th-anniversary/
almost 7 years ago
Street Meat
Although this looks like an outdoor fast-food restaurant, it offers premium selections of sausage, beef, and other meat. Wonderful for late-night, post-pub snacks. You can also enjoy a cup of hot wine, or if you're recovering from a long night at the pub, coffee.
almost 7 years ago
Lights, Camera, Click
Wenceslas Square is one of the more touristy areas of Prague, but it's gorgeous during the Christmas season. Lights dangle on the facades of buildings, and venders sell food, trinkets, and drinks in decorated stalls. If you want to shop, stroll around, or visit the National Museum, this is your kind of spot. The Square also has excellent Indian, Japanese, and Asian fusion restaurants, for those who want a break from Czech food.