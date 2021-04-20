Wenceslas Square

The Glass Penthouse in Old Europe

Traveling to Prague was a dream come true for me. Needing a location close to the political action of November 17 (the 25th Anniversary of the Velvet Revolution), I booked the Glass Penthouse. A modern, top floor apartment with rooftop decks and an entire wall of glass looking out onto the beautiful city. The company even arranged a driver to pick me up from the train station who gave me a warm welcome to the city and insider tips on the Czech people, history and crucial events to photograph while in town. I am forever grateful for that information! An apartment rental that leans more into the hotel service side than the crap-shoot of Air-bnb, it was warm and within walking distance of everything. Also for this photographer, sleeping in the same building as a famous photo archive made it even more meaningful.



You can view the work I shot while staying here via this link:

http://mendelsonimages.com/portfolio/pragues-velvet-revolution-25th-anniversary/